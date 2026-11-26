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Azerbaijan Culture Days will take place in the Uzbek cities of Tashkent and Samarkand from November 30 to December 7, organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, the event aims to promote Azerbaijan's rich historical, cultural and literary heritage while further strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The programme will showcase various aspects of Azerbaijani culture, including mugham and classical music, jazz, theatre, cinema and contemporary visual arts. Special attention will also be given to the role of women in cultural and intellectual development.

The legacy of Azerbaijani women educators and intellectuals who were active in the early 20th century, alongside the creative works of contemporary women artists, will be presented as part of the programme.

A key component of the celebrations will be the Cultural and Creative Industries Week, which will provide professionals working in creative sectors with opportunities to exchange expertise, establish new partnerships and promote joint projects.

More than 200 Azerbaijani cultural representatives, including musicians, actors, writers, artists and creative industry professionals, will travel to Uzbekistan to participate in the events.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are rooted in shared history, linguistic and cultural ties, and centuries-old traditions of friendship. Thanks to the political commitment and mutual trust of the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations have developed into a strategic alliance.

Interstate ties, strengthened by the Treaty on Allied Relations signed on August 23, 2024, gained further momentum with the Treaty on Eternal Friendship signed on August 23, 2026.

In recent years, reciprocal cultural events held in both countries have demonstrated the steady development of humanitarian cooperation. Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Azerbaijan in 2023, followed by Azerbaijan Culture Days in Tashkent and Shusha Days in Khiva in 2024. In 2025, Uzbekistan Culture Days were organized in Baku.

The upcoming Azerbaijan Culture Days in Uzbekistan are expected to make a significant contribution to deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two brotherly nations, creating new opportunities for collaboration among creative professionals and strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between their peoples.