Gaza Desalination Facility Resumes Operations After Electricity Restoration
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority announced Wednesday that electricity has been reconnected to the Al-Bassa desalination facility in the Gaza Strip through the Kissufim F11 feeder line.
The authority described the development as an important step toward restoring power to essential service facilities, particularly water infrastructure, noting that the reconnection would support the resumption and continued delivery of vital services.
In a statement, the authority highlighted that these efforts are being undertaken despite extensive damage to Gaza's electricity and water networks resulting from Israel's military offensive.
It added that reconnecting households to electricity as soon as possible remains a key national and humanitarian objective.
Gaza has experienced severe electricity shortages since October 2023, when Israel suspended power supplies following the outbreak of its war on the territory. The enclave's only power station also ceased operations after exhausting its fuel reserves.
Since then, households and essential service providers have increasingly depended on generators and solar energy to meet their electricity needs.
In March 2025, Israel further interrupted the limited electricity supplies that continued reaching Gaza, estimated at approximately five megawatts, according to Mohammed Thabet, spokesperson for the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company.
The authority described the development as an important step toward restoring power to essential service facilities, particularly water infrastructure, noting that the reconnection would support the resumption and continued delivery of vital services.
In a statement, the authority highlighted that these efforts are being undertaken despite extensive damage to Gaza's electricity and water networks resulting from Israel's military offensive.
It added that reconnecting households to electricity as soon as possible remains a key national and humanitarian objective.
Gaza has experienced severe electricity shortages since October 2023, when Israel suspended power supplies following the outbreak of its war on the territory. The enclave's only power station also ceased operations after exhausting its fuel reserves.
Since then, households and essential service providers have increasingly depended on generators and solar energy to meet their electricity needs.
In March 2025, Israel further interrupted the limited electricity supplies that continued reaching Gaza, estimated at approximately five megawatts, according to Mohammed Thabet, spokesperson for the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company.
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