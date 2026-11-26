Lithuania Arrests Five Suspected of Working with Russian State Media
(MENAFN) Lithuanian authorities have taken five individuals into custody over allegations that they collaborated with Russian state-controlled media and conducted activities targeting Lithuania in return for financial compensation, the Prosecutor General's Office announced Wednesday, according to reports.
The investigation began after officials obtained preliminary information suggesting that a group of Lithuanian nationals had been in contact with representatives of Russia's state-run television and radio broadcaster since autumn 2024.
According to prosecutors, the suspects allegedly carried out assignments on behalf of the broadcaster, including collecting information and forwarding it to Russian representatives.
“Available information also gives grounds to suspect that these individuals prepared and disseminated information in Lithuania that aligned with Russian interests and repeated its propaganda narratives,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Authorities carried out more than 10 searches across several locations during the operation, with support from Lithuania's intelligence agencies.
The five individuals have been formally informed that they are suspected of violating a provision of the Lithuanian Criminal Code that addresses assisting a foreign state in activities directed against Lithuania.
The Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office is overseeing and directing the preliminary investigation, while the Organized Crime Investigation Board of the Vilnius County Police Headquarters is responsible for conducting the inquiry.
The investigation began after officials obtained preliminary information suggesting that a group of Lithuanian nationals had been in contact with representatives of Russia's state-run television and radio broadcaster since autumn 2024.
According to prosecutors, the suspects allegedly carried out assignments on behalf of the broadcaster, including collecting information and forwarding it to Russian representatives.
“Available information also gives grounds to suspect that these individuals prepared and disseminated information in Lithuania that aligned with Russian interests and repeated its propaganda narratives,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Authorities carried out more than 10 searches across several locations during the operation, with support from Lithuania's intelligence agencies.
The five individuals have been formally informed that they are suspected of violating a provision of the Lithuanian Criminal Code that addresses assisting a foreign state in activities directed against Lithuania.
The Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office is overseeing and directing the preliminary investigation, while the Organized Crime Investigation Board of the Vilnius County Police Headquarters is responsible for conducting the inquiry.
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