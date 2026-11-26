MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Jordan's water and agriculture sectors recorded lower energy costs over the past two years through energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, alongside programs to curb water loss and a portfolio of infrastructure upgrades preparing networks to receive water from the Water Desalination and Conveyance Project.

In agriculture, rainwater harvesting programs and climate-smart farming training expanded, while the revamped National Seed Bank was inaugurated, spanning operational projects, ongoing governorate programs, and initiatives under preparation.

In the water sector, the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) approved an 11-project infrastructure portfolio–comprising transmission lines, reservoirs, and pumping stations–to transport and distribute 300 million cubic meters (mcm) of the Water Desalination and Conveyance Project supplies annually across regions: 57 mcm for the north, 193 mcm for the center, and 50 mcm for the south. Investment in the portfolio is estimated at around $850 million.

Designs and tender documents have reached 90 percent completion for packages one and two, 50 percent for packages three and four, and 30 percent for packages ten and eleven, while remaining packages are in the consultancy contracting phase. The next stage entails completing designs, environmental and social requirements, financing, and tendering during 2026 and 2027, followed by execution and handover between 2027 and 2030 in tandem with the carrier's operation. The project is expected to generate roughly 2,500 direct jobs during construction.

WAJ achieved JD22.3 million in financial savings in 2025 from energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, including JD7.5 million from saving 78 gigawatt-hours (GWh) through efficiency measures and JD14.8 million from generating 156 GWh via renewables, according to a report by the authority's Energy and Water Loss Unit.

The authority's electricity bill fell by about 23 percent from JD213.5 million in 2019 to JD164.5 million in 2025 despite a 6 percent rise in consumption. Water pumping accounts for nearly 15 percent of Jordan's total electricity use, making WAJ the largest government electricity consumer.

Key milestones included operating the 24-megawatt-peak (MWp) Disi solar plant, which generated 83 GWh in its first year–exceeding targets–deploying a solar-plus-storage system in Zara and Ma'in, and converting four wells in Badia areas from diesel to renewable energy. WAJ and the Kingdom's three water companies also earned ISO 50001 energy management certification between July and August 2025, with energy meters installed and calibrated across 441 water sites and facilities.

Additionally, 46 renewable energy projects for the water sector with a combined capacity of 66,517 kilowatt-peak (kWp) were recognized under Renewable Energy Sources Systems Bylaw No. 58 of 2024, while the Cabinet decided on January 26, 2025, to shift grant- and concessional loan-funded renewable projects totaling roughly 62 MW to the net-metering system.

In Aqaba, the Aqaba Water Company launched an AI-powered Water-Energy Data Management System (WE-DMS) last June, slated to be rolled out within a year across Miyahuna, Yarmouk Water Company, and WAJ. WAJ also won the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) Corporate Energy Management Award for the Middle East and North Africa for the current year.

Upcoming energy initiatives include a 15.52-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage project in Azraq, solar projects under the German Development Bank (KfW) program, and calibrating energy indicators for operating the Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, which is projected to nearly double the sector's energy demand once operational.

To address non-revenue water–which stood at roughly 43.3 percent nationwide in 2025 according to the Central Water Loss Unit's annual report–WAJ completed a network restructuring project in Balqa Governorate's Ain Al-Basha District. The network was divided into 29 isolated district metered areas equipped with pressure-reducing valves and zone meters, shifting supply from pumping to gravity-fed flow. The project included laying 98.6 kilometers of pipes, building a new 1,000-cubic-meter reservoir fitted with a SCADA control and monitoring system, installing 1,000 smart water meters, and supplying five mobile leak-detection maintenance workshops.

Other ongoing loss-reduction efforts include the $300 million World Bank-funded Water Sector Efficiency Program, which aims to save 10 mcm of water, two KfW-funded consultancy and community awareness agreements in Mafraq pending implementation zone approval, and meter replacement tenders across the three water companies funded by the European Investment Bank.

In agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture selected 1,500 beneficiaries out of 4,126 applicants to launch an on-farm sustainable rainwater harvesting expansion project following the adoption of 2026 eligibility criteria. The ministry also identified 40 water-harvesting sites and completed technical studies for 20 sites under a Badia rangeland rehabilitation project using rainwater harvesting techniques, while updating technical manuals for water-saving agricultural technologies and disbursing JD241,000 in loans by the end of the first half of the year.

Under climate-smart agriculture training, 20 out of 50 targeted farmer field schools were completed and the remaining 30 reached 90 percent completion by last September, alongside four virtual training systems under development–two at 80 percent completion and two at 40 percent. The ministry also signed an agreement with the Vocational Training Corporation to improve on- and off-farm employability skills, hiring 70 trainers who trained 1,200 participants.

Meanwhile, the revamped National Seed Bank was inaugurated on March 10, 2025, at the National Agricultural Research Center in Ain Al-Basha in cooperation with the Hashemite University. Established in 1993, the bank houses over 5,000 seed accessions of field crops, vegetables, medicinal, aromatic, pastoral, and forestry plants, alongside crop wild relatives, while the National Herbarium holds more than 4,400 documented specimens. Its collection includes 1,532 local landraces, 1,558 crop wild relative accessions, 294 medicinal plant accessions, and 49 pastoral shrubs, with its oldest viable seed sample dating back to 1927. In 2025, the bank fulfilled around 272 requests from researchers and scientific institutions for genetic materials and added 91 new accessions.

//Petra// AA