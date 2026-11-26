US Unemployment Benefit Applications Decline Below Market Forecasts
(MENAFN) The number of Americans submitting new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 189,000 during the week ending Nov. 21, according to figures released Wednesday by the US Labor Department.
The latest reading was lower than economists' expectations of 201,000 applications. Meanwhile, the previous week's figure was adjusted downward by 1,000 to 202,000.
The four-week average of initial unemployment claims, which helps reduce the impact of weekly fluctuations, also declined by 1,500 to reach 196,000.
Applications from people already receiving unemployment assistance recorded a larger decrease, falling by 95,000 to 1.697 million during the week ending Nov. 14. However, the previous week's figure was revised upward by 29,000 to 1.792 million.
The insured unemployment rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 1.1%. In contrast, the four-week average for continuing claims increased slightly by 500 to 1,724,750.
Other employment indicators have also pointed to stronger-than-anticipated labor market performance. The US economy created 165,000 jobs in October, significantly exceeding the projected increase of 65,000, according to previously released figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national unemployment rate meanwhile improved to 4.1% in October, compared with 4.2% recorded in September.
The latest reading was lower than economists' expectations of 201,000 applications. Meanwhile, the previous week's figure was adjusted downward by 1,000 to 202,000.
The four-week average of initial unemployment claims, which helps reduce the impact of weekly fluctuations, also declined by 1,500 to reach 196,000.
Applications from people already receiving unemployment assistance recorded a larger decrease, falling by 95,000 to 1.697 million during the week ending Nov. 14. However, the previous week's figure was revised upward by 29,000 to 1.792 million.
The insured unemployment rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 1.1%. In contrast, the four-week average for continuing claims increased slightly by 500 to 1,724,750.
Other employment indicators have also pointed to stronger-than-anticipated labor market performance. The US economy created 165,000 jobs in October, significantly exceeding the projected increase of 65,000, according to previously released figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national unemployment rate meanwhile improved to 4.1% in October, compared with 4.2% recorded in September.
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