Los Angeles, California - Nov. 26, 2026 - TruCare's revenue cycle automation now supports practices running athenaOne, including mental health, OBGYN, and sleep medicine groups

TruCare announced that TruRev, its automation for revenue cycle work from charge submission to cash posting, is now live on athenahealth. Practices running athenaOne can add automated claim submission, payment reconciliation, and denial management while their teams keep working in the EHR they already use.

The launch is aimed at specialties where billing rules are unusually specific. With TruCare now live on athenahealth, practices can pair the EHR they already use with TruCare's mental health billing services, OBGYN billing services, and sleep medicine billing services, adding automated submission, reconciliation, and denial management. Each specialty carries its own denial triggers, from time-based psychotherapy codes to global obstetric packages to sleep study authorizations. TruRev gives each of them payer-specific handling without asking teams to leave athenaOne.

How TruRev fits three high-friction specialties

Mental health billing

Behavioral health claims hinge on session length, telehealth modifiers, and payer carve-outs. On athenahealth, practices keep documenting sessions in athenaOne while TruRev applies payer-specific rules at submission. Certified billers work rejected claims instead of leaving them in a queue, which keeps recurring session revenue from aging in A/R.

OBGYN billing

A maternity case spans prenatal visits, delivery, and postpartum care, often across several providers, and global obstetric packages bundle it into one billed service. With TruRev live on athenahealth, auto reconciliation matches each payment to what was billed, making partial payments and underpayments easier to trace without changing how the team works in athenaOne.

Sleep medicine billing

Sleep studies commonly need prior authorization and documentation that supports medical necessity. A missing detail can hold up both the study and follow-up care. Working alongside athenaOne, TruRev flags claims at risk before they stall at the payer, and certified billers work each one while the claim can still be corrected.

What athenahealth practices get

Claims built for each payer

TruRev's AI rules engine models plan, state, and network as separate fields instead of inferring them from a payer name, with Blues routing built in to match each claim to the right plan.

Reconciliation and denial follow-up

Auto reconciliation matches payments to billed charges. Denial management flags rejected claims for rapid resolution, and certified billers work every flagged claim.

"Revenue often stalls after the claim is built, not before it," said Hamza Rehman, CEO at TruCare. "Going live on athenahealth lets practices keep their EHR and add a billing layer that works on every flagged claim. For specialties with complicated billing rules, that support matters most."

Results and background

TruCare's managed clients see, on average, a 96% net collection rate, 40% lower cost to collect, and 6% to 20% revenue growth in the first 90 days. TruCare built the platform over four years alongside thousands of providers and thanks the athenahealth team for the partnership. The goal is a practice that runs at a profit, with lower provider burnout and higher patient NPS.

About TruCare

TruCare is a healthcare revenue operating system that connects credentialing, patient intake, billing, and payments through TruCred, TruIntake, TruRev, and TruIntel. It is the only mid-market platform that connects and automates all four. Learn more at gettrucare.