MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 1:44 am - The teaching style of professional driving instructors deserves equal weight. Calm directions, clear feedback and steady pacing help nervous learners settle into the seat.

BENNETT SPRINGS, Western Australia, 11 November 2026 - Learner drivers in Perth's north-east suburbs can use six simple checks to judge professional driving instructors before they book a first lesson. Safe2Drive Driving School in Bennett Springs has set out the checks as a plain guide for new drivers and their families.

Choosing an instructor is one of the first big decisions a learner makes. A poor fit can slow progress and shake confidence. A good fit helps a new driver build habits that last for years.

Six checks to make before booking

Ask about the car. Learners should know whether lessons run in an automatic or a manual car, and whether that car matches the one they plan to use for the driving test.

Ask about lesson length. A clear lesson time, such as the 50-minute standard lesson Safe2Drive offers, lets a learner plan the day and judge value.

Ask what each lesson will cover. Good instructors set a goal for every session, such as parking, roundabouts or merging, and explain it before the car moves.

Check the pickup area. Home pickup and drop-off saves time and lets a learner practise on the roads they will drive most often.

Ask about test support. Some schools offer a lesson before the test and use of the lesson car on test day.

Look at the price in full. A single lesson price, package prices and any extra fees should all be easy to find before booking.

Why the instructor matters as much as the car

New drivers often focus on price or availability. The teaching style of professional driving instructors deserves equal weight. Calm directions, clear feedback and steady pacing help nervous learners settle into the seat.

Learners who want to see how these checks apply in practice can review the lesson options, packages and suburbs listed by Safe2Drive Driving School. The school offers beginner lessons, refresher courses, advanced training and road test preparation in an automatic car.

Questions worth asking on the first call

Which suburbs do you cover for pickup?

What happens if I need to move a lesson?

Can I book a package of lessons rather than single sessions?

Is car hire for the driving test available without an extra lesson?

Families helping a learner can also sit in on the first phone call. Hearing how professional driving instructors answer these questions says a lot about how the lessons will feel.

Local coverage

Safe2Drive Driving School is based in Bennett Springs and lists lessons in nearby suburbs including Caversham, Beechboro, Dayton, Ellenbrook, Morley, Midland and Guildford. Learners outside this list can ask whether their suburb is covered.

Learners can compare at least two options before deciding. Asking the same six questions of each school makes the answers easy to compare.

About Safe2Drive Driving School

Safe2Drive Driving School teaches automatic driving lessons to beginners and learner drivers from its base at 37 Pegasus Rd, Bennett Springs WA 6063. Learners looking for professional driving instructors in the area can start with the school's lesson page. Services include beginner lessons, refresher courses, advanced training, driving test packages and driving test car hire. Phone 0433 887 559 or email [email protected]. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 6:30 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Media contact:

Chandrakant S., Safe2Drive Driving School,

0433 887 559,

[email protected]