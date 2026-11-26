MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 2:27 am - Elondon Builders Ltd says its team is trained, experienced and fully insured. It serves addresses within 10 miles of WD23 4LA. Homeowners comparing quotes for kitchen installation in London.

Large kitchen renovations in the UK averaged £20,000 at the end of 2024. That is up from £15,000 in 2023, according to the Houzz 2025 UK Kitchen Trends Study, as reported by KBB Review. Elondon Builders Ltd has now published a plain account of how its kitchen installation in London service runs, from first consultation to final inspection.

The company fits new, fitted, custom, modular and cabinet-only kitchens. A job can include removing the old kitchen, installing cabinets and fitting worktops. The team also connects appliances such as an oven, hob, extractor and dishwasher. Plumbing, electrical work, wall tiling, splashbacks and flooring are part of the same service. Flooring comes in laminate, tile or vinyl.

The seven stages

The first stage is a consultation. The team looks at the space and the homeowner's needs. Design and planning follow, with layout, storage and style agreed. Material selection comes third. It covers cabinets, worktops and finishes.

Preparation is the fourth stage. The team removes the old kitchen and prepares the room. Installation comes next. Cabinets, appliances, plumbing and electrics are fitted. The sixth stage is finishing, with tiling, flooring and final detailing. The seventh stage is a final inspection for quality and safety. The full list is on the company's kitchen installation page.

Timing and price

The company says most kitchen installations take 5 to 10 days. The length depends on size and complexity. It has not published fixed prices. Five factors set a quote: kitchen size, kitchen type, materials, the number of appliances, and the plumbing and electrical needs. Labour time counts too. Homeowners can request a tailored quote. The company can supply materials or work with the customer's chosen suppliers.

Elondon Builders Ltd says its team is trained, experienced and fully insured. It serves addresses within 10 miles of WD23 4LA. Homeowners comparing quotes for kitchen installation in London can ask each firm for its stages, its timeline and what the price includes.

Key Facts

Service: kitchen installation and kitchen renovation.

Typical timeline: 5 to 10 days, depending on size and complexity.

Coverage: 10 miles around WD23 4LA.

Pricing: tailored quote on request.

About Elondon Builders Ltd:

Elondon Builders Ltd is a building company that fits and renovates kitchens. Its work covers old kitchen removal, cabinet and worktop installation, plumbing, electrics, tiling and flooring.