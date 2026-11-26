MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 2:56 am - Businesses can create a page-turning catalog with FlipHTML5's free online catalog builder, share it through links or QR codes, and embed it on their websites. Customers can browse the catalog on desktop and mobile devices.

Businesses with large or frequently updated product ranges need to keep product information accessible to customers. FlipHTML5's free online catalog builder ( gives those businesses a way to present their prepared materials as a browser-based catalog for desktop and mobile audiences.

The free online catalog builder converts PDF catalogs into page-turning publications while leaving the original layout intact. FlipHTML5 also accepts Word, PowerPoint, PNG, and JPG files, allowing businesses to start with the format in which their catalog materials are already prepared. Businesses with separately prepared documents can upload them together for conversion, combining files covering different parts of the product range into a single online catalog.

Businesses may need to supplement the product descriptions and specifications already included in their catalogs. Alongside its free online catalog builder, FlipHTML5 offers a Page Editor for adding videos, images, and text. Businesses can place this additional material with the relevant product information, giving sales representatives a more complete resource to use when presenting the range and responding to customer questions.

Product photos and specifications may be ready before the catalog has been laid out. For businesses at that stage, FlipHTML5 offers a digital catalog template ( library alongside its free online catalog builder. Each template provides placeholders for text and images that businesses can adapt to their product range. They can replace the sample content with their own product photos and descriptions, then arrange key details consistently across listings.

FlipHTML5 hosts catalogs created with the free online catalog builder and provides a publication link and QR code for distribution. This removes the need for businesses to set up a separate hosting service for the publication. Businesses can include the link in emails and social media posts or download the QR code for use on brochures and packaging. For website distribution, FlipHTML5 provides an embed code that businesses can paste into a page in their website editor.

“Businesses invest in a catalog to present their product range as a whole, rather than as a series of disconnected files. Keeping product information and supporting explanations together provides businesses with a consistent reference for sales and marketing activities,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

To learn more about the free online catalog builder, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 develops a digital publishing platform that helps businesses turn existing content into interactive digital publications. Its platform provides tools for creating, customizing, hosting, and sharing digital materials online. It supports a range of publication types, including product catalogs, brochures, magazines, and ebooks.