MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 5:45 am - Company to showcase ASTPP, iCallify, and Fonimo at Booth 2330, February 9–11, 2027, at the Newly Renovated and Expanded Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

Inextrix Technologies, a telecom technology and software development company specializing in VoIP platforms and AI-powered communication solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at ITEXPO 2027 #TECHSUPERSHOW, taking place February 9–11, 2027, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ITEXPO is a leading business technology event where enterprise decision-makers, service providers, MSPs, channel partners and technology innovators come together to discover solutions, evaluate vendors, build partnerships and make informed technology investments. The 2027 edition will explore how AI, automation, and emerging technologies are shaping the future of business, with a focus on helping organizations build and operate more intelligent enterprises.

Attendees can meet Inextrix at Booth 2330 to explore there standalone enterprise VoIP products ASTPP, iCallify, and Fonimo and discuss platform development, scalability, and AI voice integration. Co-founders Samir Doshi (CTO) and Arpit Modi (CEO) will be available for 1:1 meetings throughout the three-day event. Walk-ins are welcome, or attendees can book a 30-minute slot in advance to get dedicated time with the leadership team.

For more than 25 years, ITEXPO has brought technology buyers and sellers together. Now known as the #TECHSUPERSHOW, the event covers a growing range of technologies shaping the future of business. It welcomes thousands of attendees for three days of learning, product demos, networking, and business opportunities.

Executive Quote

"We look forward to meeting platform builders, MSPs, and contact center operators at ITEXPO 2027. It will be a great opportunity to demonstrate our solutions, exchange ideas, and discuss the communication challenges businesses are working to solve," said Arpit Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Inextrix Technologies. "We also look forward to exploring how AI-powered communication technologies can help service providers expand their offerings and meet changing customer needs."

Company Solutions and Showcase

Inextrix Technologies develops and customizes communication platforms for ITSPs, UCaaS and CPaaS providers, MSPs, contact centers, and telecom startups. At Booth 2330, attendees can explore three products through live demos:

.ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and softswitch platform powered by FreeSWITCH. It helps ISPs, telecom operators, and VoIP service providers manage billing, rating, monitoring, and daily operations.

.iCallify is an AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform that brings voice and digital customer interactions together in one system. It offers intelligent call routing, automation, multi-channel support, and reporting.

.Fonimo is a WebRTC-based white-label softphone for business communication across desktop, mobile, and web. It supports secure voice and video calls and integrates with major VoIP platforms.

Visitors can also discuss custom development using FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, Kamailio, and Asterisk, along with Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch development, AI voice agent integration, and dedicated developer arrangements. Attendees with specific technical or architecture questions are welcome to bring their call flows or stack diagrams to Booth 2330 for discussion.

Why Attend ITEXPO 2027 #TECHSUPERSHOW?

.Explore Today's Key Technologies: Discover solutions in AI and automation, communications, collaboration, cybersecurity, customer experience, cloud, networking, and digital transformation.

.Connect with Technology Buyers and Innovators: Meet enterprise IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, channel partners, and technology decision-makers from across North America.

.Learn from Industry Experts: Gain practical insights through conference sessions, keynotes, workshops, and co-located events such as MSP Expo, Generative AI Expo, AI Agent Event, and other specialized conferences.

.Evaluate Solutions and Build Partnerships: Meet technology vendors and partners, explore available solutions, and discuss ways to address your business challenges.

.Meet Inextrix Technologies at Booth 2330: Explore live demos of ASTPP, iCallify, and Fonimo. Connect with the team to discuss your platform architecture, scalability needs, and AI integration requirements.

Event Details

Event: ITEXPO 2027 #TECHSUPERSHOW

Dates: February 9–11, 2027

Location: Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Company: Inextrix Technologies

Booth: 2330

Website:

Event Website: /itexpo-2027/

About Inextrix Technologies:

Founded in 2010, Inextrix Technologies is a telecom technology and software development company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company builds and customizes VoIP platforms, contact center solutions, and communication infrastructure for businesses in 95+ countries. Its product portfolio includes ASTPP (open-source VoIP billing and softswitch), iCallify (AI-powered omnichannel contact center), and Fonimo (WebRTC-based white-label softphone). A team of 70+ specialists works with technologies such as FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, Kamailio, Asterisk, and WebRTC to deliver telecom solutions.

Learn more at or visit the company's ITEXPO 2027 event page.

ITEXPO Media Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Communications Liaison, TMC

[email protected]

ITEXPO Sponsorship Contacts:

Joe Fabiano, TMC | [email protected] | 203-852-6800 x132

Maureen Gambino, TMC | [email protected] | 203-852-6800 x109

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TMC provides global buyers with practical insights to make informed technology decisions through its editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Its live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, connect vendors and technology buyers across North America, while custom lead generation programs and webinars deliver a consistent sales pipeline.

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