MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 5:54 am - Explore the top 10 healthcare solution providers for IT companies in India offering employee health checkups and corporate healthcare solutions.

Healthcare solutions have become an important part of employee management in the IT sector. Employees working in IT companies often experience long working hours, extended screen exposure, work-related stress, limited physical activity and irregular routines. These factors can affect their physical health, mental well-being and work performance.

To address these concerns, IT companies are increasingly adopting corporate healthcare. Healthcare solution providers offer services such as employee health checkups, onsite medical facilities, doctor and nurse staffing, telemedicine, mental wellness programmes, health insurance support and preventive healthcare.

1. Blue Circle Medi Services

Blue Circle Medi Services is the leading Healthcare Solution Providers for IT Companies in India, provides corporate healthcare solutions for organisations across different industries, including the IT sector. Its services cover workplace medical support, preventive healthcare and employee wellness management.

The company's services include employee health checkups, onsite medical room management, doctor and nurse staffing, occupational healthcare, emergency medical support, telemedicine, mental wellness programmes and health camps. It also provides health risk assessments, vaccination programmes and employee health management support.

For IT companies operating large office campuses, these services can help establish and manage workplace medical facilities. Healthcare programmes can be structured according to employee strength, office locations and organisational requirements.

2. MediBuddy

MediBuddy is a digital healthcare platform offering medical services to individuals and organisations. Its services include online doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, health checkups, medicine delivery and digital healthcare access.

For IT companies, the platform provides options for employee healthcare access through digital services. Its corporate healthcare offerings can support organisations with remote, hybrid and office-based workforces.

3. ekincare

ekincare offers employee healthcare and corporate wellness solutions through a digital platform. Its services include preventive health checkups, doctor consultations, mental wellness support, fitness programmes and health assessments.

The platform also supports employee wellness management and health engagement activities. Organisations can use its services to coordinate healthcare programmes and provide employees with access to different medical and wellness resources.

4. Onsurity

Onsurity provides employee healthcare benefits and medical membership solutions for businesses. Its offerings include doctor consultations, diagnostic services, healthcare memberships and employee medical benefits.

The company uses technology-based solutions to help organisations manage employee healthcare access. Its services can be considered by IT companies looking to provide medical benefits and healthcare support as part of their employee benefit programmes.

5. Truworth Wellness

Truworth Wellness provides corporate wellness programmes focused on preventive healthcare and employee well-being. Its services include health checkups, fitness activities, nutrition guidance, mental wellness support and health coaching.

IT companies can explore these programmes to address workplace stress, physical inactivity and lifestyle-related health concerns. The services also include employee engagement activities designed to encourage healthier daily habits.

6. Plum

Plum provides employee health insurance and benefits management solutions for organisations. Its services include group health insurance, employee benefits, insurance administration and related healthcare support.

For IT companies, these solutions can help manage employee insurance policies and healthcare benefits. Organisations can use the platform to simplify insurance-related processes and provide employees with access to medical coverage.

Its primary focus is on employee insurance and benefits management.

7. 1to1help

1to1help specialises in workplace mental health and emotional wellness services. Its offerings include professional counselling, employee assistance programmes, mental wellness initiatives and support for workplace-related challenges.

Employees in the IT sector may experience work pressure, tight deadlines, burnout and work-life balance concerns. Mental health support can help organisations address these challenges through confidential counselling and professional guidance.

Its services are relevant to IT companies looking to include mental wellness in their employee healthcare programmes.

8. Healthify

Healthify provides digital health and wellness solutions focused on nutrition, fitness and lifestyle management. Its services include nutrition guidance, fitness support and digital tools for tracking health-related activities.

IT companies can explore these services for employee fitness initiatives, nutrition awareness and lifestyle improvement programmes. Such solutions can support employees in developing healthier routines while working in sedentary office environments.

9. Vantage Fit

Vantage Fit is a corporate wellness platform that focuses on employee fitness and physical activity. Its features include fitness challenges, activity tracking, wellness campaigns, employee participation programmes and reward-based activities.

Organisations can use the platform to encourage employees to participate in fitness activities and maintain regular physical movement. For IT companies, these programmes can help address sedentary work habits and support workplace wellness initiatives.

10. Healthians

Healthians is a preventive healthcare and diagnostic service provider offering laboratory testing and health assessment services. Its services include diagnostic tests, preventive health packages and medical screening options.

IT companies can consider diagnostic providers such as Healthians for employee health checkup programmes and preventive screening activities. Regular medical assessments can help employees understand their health status and identify potential health concerns.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Healthcare Solution Provider for an IT Company

Selecting a healthcare partner requires an understanding of employee needs, workplace requirements and organisational budgets. IT companies can evaluate providers based on the following factors:

Employee Health Checkups: Availability of preventive health assessments, diagnostic tests and regular medical screenings.

Onsite Medical Support: Access to doctors, nurses, medical rooms and emergency healthcare facilities.

Mental Wellness Services: Availability of counselling, stress management and employee assistance programmes.

Digital Healthcare Facilities: Teleconsultations, digital health records and online access to medical services.

Customised Healthcare Programmes: Ability to structure services according to workforce size and organisational requirements.

Multi-location Support: Capacity to provide consistent healthcare services across different offices and cities.

Service Management: Healthcare coordination, medical staff availability and regular monitoring of workplace health programmes.

Conclusion

Healthcare solution providers play an important role in supporting employee health in the IT sector. Services such as preventive checkups, onsite medical facilities, telemedicine, mental wellness and diagnostic support address different workplace healthcare requirements.

The providers listed above offer different combinations of digital healthcare, insurance benefits, diagnostic services, fitness programmes and workplace medical support. Their suitability depends on the specific requirements of each organisation.

IT companies can assess these providers based on service coverage, healthcare infrastructure, employee requirements and operational capacity before selecting a suitable healthcare partner.