Poland Seeks Clear Military Commitments from Britain, France
(MENAFN) Poland called on the United Kingdom and France on Wednesday to demonstrate their military commitments by providing practical assistance in response to recent violations of its airspace by Russia.
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that the strengthened security agreements Warsaw has concluded with London and Paris should result in tangible military cooperation, particularly in air defense, missile protection and reconnaissance capabilities.
During an interview with private broadcaster RMF FM, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was now seeking to assess whether its European partners would fulfill the commitments outlined in their bilateral security arrangements.
Warsaw and Paris signed the Treaty of Nancy last year, which officially entered into force in January, expanding defense cooperation and establishing provisions for mutual assistance, including military support.
Poland and Britain also concluded a new Security and Defense Partnership Treaty in May, followed by the announcement of a three-year military cooperation program in Warsaw on Oct. 27.
The Polish defense minister further revealed that his country had already outlined its military requirements and presented them to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
On Tuesday, Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Rutte after a session of the Polish government's National Security Committee. Discussions focused on measures to secure Polish airspace, securing additional NATO assistance and the possibility of establishing a permanent US military installation in the country.
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that the strengthened security agreements Warsaw has concluded with London and Paris should result in tangible military cooperation, particularly in air defense, missile protection and reconnaissance capabilities.
During an interview with private broadcaster RMF FM, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was now seeking to assess whether its European partners would fulfill the commitments outlined in their bilateral security arrangements.
Warsaw and Paris signed the Treaty of Nancy last year, which officially entered into force in January, expanding defense cooperation and establishing provisions for mutual assistance, including military support.
Poland and Britain also concluded a new Security and Defense Partnership Treaty in May, followed by the announcement of a three-year military cooperation program in Warsaw on Oct. 27.
The Polish defense minister further revealed that his country had already outlined its military requirements and presented them to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
On Tuesday, Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Rutte after a session of the Polish government's National Security Committee. Discussions focused on measures to secure Polish airspace, securing additional NATO assistance and the possibility of establishing a permanent US military installation in the country.
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