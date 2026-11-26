Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches The All-New Innova Hycross - India's First Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th November 2026: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of the All-New Innova HyCross, India's first Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle, offering customers double the peace of mind, through the convenience of self-charging hybrid technology and the flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85. Building on the iconic Innova HyCross' strong legacy of reliability and brand trust, the new model offers refreshed design, premium comfort and enhanced convenience features.
With the introduction of FFV-SHEV technology, the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further advances Toyota's multi-pathway approach, bringing together electrification and flexible fuel capability. Powered by a locally manufactured flex-fuel engine and e-Drive, the technology reflects Toyota's continued focus on developing relevant and sustainable mobility solutions for India, while contributing towards the country's energy security and decarbonization goals.
The Toyota engineering teams from India and Japan jointly conducted a comprehensive nationwide testing for the vehicle. This rigorous evaluation assessed the vehicle's quality and performance across diverse Indian driving conditions, including city, highway, hilly and rough terrains, as well as extreme climate scenarios. The testing was carried out to evaluate overall vehicle efficiency, robustness, and reliability, ensuring it meets Toyota's quality standards.
Presenting the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "At Toyota, we believe there is no single solution towards energy transition and carbon neutrality, particularly in a diverse market like India with varied mobility needs. With the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle, we are enhancing customer choice while bringing together electrification and the flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85. We believe such practical solutions can help serve the interests of customers and society, while supporting India's energy security and decarbonization goals."
Speaking on the new offering, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle represents the continued evolution of the Innova, combining advanced technology, premium comfort and greater choice to meet the rising aspirations of our customers. With FFV-SHEV technology, refreshed design and enhanced comfort and convenience, it offers a more compelling mobility experience while staying true to the strengths customers value. As mobility preferences evolve towards more sustainable choices, we believe the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle combines the convenience of self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric technology with the freedom and flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85, offering freedom of choice and double the peace of mind to our valuable customers."
Commenting on the product strengths, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle has been thoughtfully designed to elevate its premium and versatile character, combining a refreshed exterior with an enhanced interior. The new front bumper and grille, redesigned Projector LED Headlamps and double-stacked LED DRLs give it a bolder and more contemporary presence, while the larger 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) infotainment system and TFT display further enrich the in-cabin experience. With its spacious and comfortable cabin, advanced safety technologies and the addition of new G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle offers customers the flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85 while continuing to deliver the comfort, convenience and peace of mind that have defined the Innova experience."
Advanced Technology, Offering Double the Peace of Mind
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle combines flexible fuel capability with Toyota's advanced Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, enabling it to adapt to evolving fuel choices including future WLTP regulations. Together, these technologies make it more future-ready while delivering double the peace of mind.
A Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle that comes with a TNGA 2.0-Litre Engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) & e-drive transmission, delivering combined max power output of 147kW (197.13 HP). EV, Eco and Power drive modes offer added flexibility across different driving conditions.
Furthermore, it delivers enhanced fuel efficiency of 22.58 Km/l^ with E20 fuel blend, offering customers an ideal balance of performance, convenience and greater choice.
Refreshed to Make a Stronger Impression
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle introduces a refreshed exterior identity with a newly designed front bumper and grille, redesigned Projector LED Headlamps and updated tail lamps, giving a more contemporary and commanding road presence. The double-stacked LED DRLs flow seamlessly into the upper grille, creating a striking and continuous visual expression, with the distinctive triangular grille motif adding to the appeal of the front fascia while lending it a refined and dynamic character. The bold, three-dimensional lower grille with integrated fog lamp bezels further accentuates strong proportions and emphasizes its width. At the rear, the double-stacked combination lamps enhance its sophisticated and wider appearance.
With its strong SUV-inspired stance, it carries forward its premium and elegant design, complemented by alloy wheels, auto headlamps and a roof-end spoiler. Its premium appeal is further enhanced with a panoramic sunroof, rear chrome garnish and wheel-arch extensions.
Premium Interiors, Thoughtfully Crafted
All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further elevates its premium cabin experience with enhanced interior finishes and a spacious, versatile 7-seater and 8-seater cabin. A soft-touch dashboard, silver and piano-black accents, art-leather door armrests and console box, complemented by a leather steering wheel and shift knob, refined rear tray table enhance the in-cabin experience. Indirect blue ambient illumination, dedicated second- and third-row lighting and an illuminated entry system along with quilted Dark Chestnut art-leather upholstery, add a distinctive and sophisticated character to the cabin.
Comfort & Convenience for Every Journey
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle offers second-row captain seats with walk-in slide and side tables on 7-seater variants, and 60:40 split second-row seating with walk-in slide on 8-seater variants. Sliding and reclining second-row seats and 50:50 split-folding third-row seats add flexibility, while powered Ottoman second-row seats, powered reclining rear seats, an 8-way powered driver seat with memory and slide return-and-away function and ventilated front seats further elevate comfort.
Everyday convenience is enhanced with 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a PM 2.5 filter, complemented by rear retractable sunshades, front and rear USB charging ports, multiple cup and bottle holders, accessory sockets, smart entry with push start, auto-folding outside mirrors and anti-pinch auto up/down power windows. A power back door and auto day/night inside rear-view mirror further add to ease of use. Paddle shifters and cruise control enhance driving convenience and the overall premium experience.
A Smarter, More Connected Experience
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle introduces a new 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) infotainment system and 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) TFT Multi-Information Display, offering intuitive access to entertainment and key drive information including fuel consumption, cruising range, ECO Drive information, audio, calls and vehicle alerts.
It continues to offer Toyota i-Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with steering-mounted audio, telephone, voice and MID controls. The connected experience is further enhanced with telematics and remote A/C control, complemented by a 9-speaker JBL Premium Sound System with subwoofers.
Safety that Inspires Confidence
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further strengthens its safety offering with 6 SRS airbags, comprising driver, passenger, side and curtain-shield airbags, along with seatbelt reminders across all three rows. It continues to offer a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features including ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages with tether anchors and an engine immobilizer.
Safety and driver confidence are further enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 TM, featuring Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Automatic High Beam, complemented by Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera and Panoramic View Monitor with Dynamic Back Guide. Additional safety and security features include e-call, impact-sensing door unlock, security alarm and ultrasonic and glass-break sensors.
More Choice for Diverse Customer Needs
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle broadens customer choice with the addition of new G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, complementing the VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid offerings. With 7-seater and 8-seater configurations, the expanded line-up offers greater flexibility across diverse mobility needs while retaining the space, comfort and versatility synonymous with the Innova Hycross brand.
Assured Care and Delightful Ownership Experience
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle is backed by Toyota's comprehensive ownership experience, offering warranty up to 3 years / 100 000 km (extendable up to 5 years / 220 000 km), 3 years of complimentary roadside assistance, attractive finance schemes and a warranty up to 8 years / 160 000 km on the hybrid battery.
Complementing this is T CARE, which brings together Toyota's customer-centric initiatives across sales, delivery, service and repurchase, including T DELIVER, T GLOSS, T ASSIST, T SAATH, T SECURE, T CHOICE and T SMILE, supported by Toyota's extensive sales and service network.
Colours to Complement Every Style
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle is available in five colours, including Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake and Attitude Black Mica, offering customers greater choice to complement their individual style.
Price and Availability
The All-New Innova HyCross Hybrid will be available across G Hybrid (new), GX Hybrid (new), VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid grades, with prices starting from ₹19,99,000 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the introduction of FFV-SHEV technology, the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further advances Toyota's multi-pathway approach, bringing together electrification and flexible fuel capability. Powered by a locally manufactured flex-fuel engine and e-Drive, the technology reflects Toyota's continued focus on developing relevant and sustainable mobility solutions for India, while contributing towards the country's energy security and decarbonization goals.
The Toyota engineering teams from India and Japan jointly conducted a comprehensive nationwide testing for the vehicle. This rigorous evaluation assessed the vehicle's quality and performance across diverse Indian driving conditions, including city, highway, hilly and rough terrains, as well as extreme climate scenarios. The testing was carried out to evaluate overall vehicle efficiency, robustness, and reliability, ensuring it meets Toyota's quality standards.
Presenting the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "At Toyota, we believe there is no single solution towards energy transition and carbon neutrality, particularly in a diverse market like India with varied mobility needs. With the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle, we are enhancing customer choice while bringing together electrification and the flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85. We believe such practical solutions can help serve the interests of customers and society, while supporting India's energy security and decarbonization goals."
Speaking on the new offering, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle represents the continued evolution of the Innova, combining advanced technology, premium comfort and greater choice to meet the rising aspirations of our customers. With FFV-SHEV technology, refreshed design and enhanced comfort and convenience, it offers a more compelling mobility experience while staying true to the strengths customers value. As mobility preferences evolve towards more sustainable choices, we believe the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle combines the convenience of self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric technology with the freedom and flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85, offering freedom of choice and double the peace of mind to our valuable customers."
Commenting on the product strengths, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle has been thoughtfully designed to elevate its premium and versatile character, combining a refreshed exterior with an enhanced interior. The new front bumper and grille, redesigned Projector LED Headlamps and double-stacked LED DRLs give it a bolder and more contemporary presence, while the larger 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) infotainment system and TFT display further enrich the in-cabin experience. With its spacious and comfortable cabin, advanced safety technologies and the addition of new G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, the All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle offers customers the flexibility to use all ethanol fuel blends from E20 to E85 while continuing to deliver the comfort, convenience and peace of mind that have defined the Innova experience."
Advanced Technology, Offering Double the Peace of Mind
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle combines flexible fuel capability with Toyota's advanced Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, enabling it to adapt to evolving fuel choices including future WLTP regulations. Together, these technologies make it more future-ready while delivering double the peace of mind.
A Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle that comes with a TNGA 2.0-Litre Engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) & e-drive transmission, delivering combined max power output of 147kW (197.13 HP). EV, Eco and Power drive modes offer added flexibility across different driving conditions.
Furthermore, it delivers enhanced fuel efficiency of 22.58 Km/l^ with E20 fuel blend, offering customers an ideal balance of performance, convenience and greater choice.
Refreshed to Make a Stronger Impression
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle introduces a refreshed exterior identity with a newly designed front bumper and grille, redesigned Projector LED Headlamps and updated tail lamps, giving a more contemporary and commanding road presence. The double-stacked LED DRLs flow seamlessly into the upper grille, creating a striking and continuous visual expression, with the distinctive triangular grille motif adding to the appeal of the front fascia while lending it a refined and dynamic character. The bold, three-dimensional lower grille with integrated fog lamp bezels further accentuates strong proportions and emphasizes its width. At the rear, the double-stacked combination lamps enhance its sophisticated and wider appearance.
With its strong SUV-inspired stance, it carries forward its premium and elegant design, complemented by alloy wheels, auto headlamps and a roof-end spoiler. Its premium appeal is further enhanced with a panoramic sunroof, rear chrome garnish and wheel-arch extensions.
Premium Interiors, Thoughtfully Crafted
All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further elevates its premium cabin experience with enhanced interior finishes and a spacious, versatile 7-seater and 8-seater cabin. A soft-touch dashboard, silver and piano-black accents, art-leather door armrests and console box, complemented by a leather steering wheel and shift knob, refined rear tray table enhance the in-cabin experience. Indirect blue ambient illumination, dedicated second- and third-row lighting and an illuminated entry system along with quilted Dark Chestnut art-leather upholstery, add a distinctive and sophisticated character to the cabin.
Comfort & Convenience for Every Journey
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle offers second-row captain seats with walk-in slide and side tables on 7-seater variants, and 60:40 split second-row seating with walk-in slide on 8-seater variants. Sliding and reclining second-row seats and 50:50 split-folding third-row seats add flexibility, while powered Ottoman second-row seats, powered reclining rear seats, an 8-way powered driver seat with memory and slide return-and-away function and ventilated front seats further elevate comfort.
Everyday convenience is enhanced with 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a PM 2.5 filter, complemented by rear retractable sunshades, front and rear USB charging ports, multiple cup and bottle holders, accessory sockets, smart entry with push start, auto-folding outside mirrors and anti-pinch auto up/down power windows. A power back door and auto day/night inside rear-view mirror further add to ease of use. Paddle shifters and cruise control enhance driving convenience and the overall premium experience.
A Smarter, More Connected Experience
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle introduces a new 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) infotainment system and 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) TFT Multi-Information Display, offering intuitive access to entertainment and key drive information including fuel consumption, cruising range, ECO Drive information, audio, calls and vehicle alerts.
It continues to offer Toyota i-Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with steering-mounted audio, telephone, voice and MID controls. The connected experience is further enhanced with telematics and remote A/C control, complemented by a 9-speaker JBL Premium Sound System with subwoofers.
Safety that Inspires Confidence
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle further strengthens its safety offering with 6 SRS airbags, comprising driver, passenger, side and curtain-shield airbags, along with seatbelt reminders across all three rows. It continues to offer a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features including ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages with tether anchors and an engine immobilizer.
Safety and driver confidence are further enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 TM, featuring Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Automatic High Beam, complemented by Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera and Panoramic View Monitor with Dynamic Back Guide. Additional safety and security features include e-call, impact-sensing door unlock, security alarm and ultrasonic and glass-break sensors.
More Choice for Diverse Customer Needs
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle broadens customer choice with the addition of new G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, complementing the VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid offerings. With 7-seater and 8-seater configurations, the expanded line-up offers greater flexibility across diverse mobility needs while retaining the space, comfort and versatility synonymous with the Innova Hycross brand.
Assured Care and Delightful Ownership Experience
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle is backed by Toyota's comprehensive ownership experience, offering warranty up to 3 years / 100 000 km (extendable up to 5 years / 220 000 km), 3 years of complimentary roadside assistance, attractive finance schemes and a warranty up to 8 years / 160 000 km on the hybrid battery.
Complementing this is T CARE, which brings together Toyota's customer-centric initiatives across sales, delivery, service and repurchase, including T DELIVER, T GLOSS, T ASSIST, T SAATH, T SECURE, T CHOICE and T SMILE, supported by Toyota's extensive sales and service network.
Colours to Complement Every Style
The All-New Innova HyCross - Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle is available in five colours, including Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake and Attitude Black Mica, offering customers greater choice to complement their individual style.
Price and Availability
The All-New Innova HyCross Hybrid will be available across G Hybrid (new), GX Hybrid (new), VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid grades, with prices starting from ₹19,99,000 lakh (ex-showroom).
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