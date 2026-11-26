MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is considering pilot tests of new oil recovery technologies at mature fields to improve production efficiency and extend their productive life, according to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Yang Xian, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shandong Kerui Group (Kerui Group), during the minister's working visit to China.

The parties discussed prospects for technological cooperation in restoring production at inactive wells and introducing modern enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods at Kazakhstan's mature oil fields.

Kerui Group presented its engineering solutions for reducing water cut in oil wells and intensifying oil recovery, taking into account the geological characteristics of individual fields.

The Chinese company proposed establishing joint service teams and transferring technologies to Kazakh specialists. It also expressed readiness to consider setting up a joint venture in Kazakhstan to assemble specialized coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing equipment.

Akkenzhenov noted that extending the productive life of mature oil fields and reducing water cut in wells are important priorities for Kazakhstan's oil industry. He proposed beginning cooperation with practical testing of the technologies.

"For a number of our mature fields, reducing water production and maintaining stable production levels are of direct economic importance. At the same time, the effectiveness of any technology must be proven in practice under the specific geological conditions of each field. Therefore, we propose starting with targeted pilot tests at Kazakh sites and considering further expansion of cooperation and equipment localization projects in the country based on the actual results," Akkenzhenov said.

Following the meeting, the minister proposed that the company's technical proposals be reviewed in detail by ministry specialists in cooperation with domestic oil producers to identify potential sites for pilot testing.