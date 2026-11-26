GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced an upgrade to its VIP Program, introducing lower entry requirements, seven membership tiers, and revised trading fees.

Under the updated program, traders can qualify for VIP1 with at least 200 USDT in account assets, 20,000 USDT in 30-day spot trading volume, or 500,000 USDT in 30-day futures trading volume. Meeting any one of these requirements is sufficient, with the highest qualifying tier automatically applied.

The program now includes seven VIP tiers, with existing VIP1–VIP6 traders automatically advancing to VIP2–VIP7, respectively. Their standard trading fee rates will remain unchanged, with the same adjustment and fee protections applying to existing VIP Trial Passes.

Under the revised fee schedule, the standard futures taker fee is 0.0600% for VIP1 and 0.0800% for VIP0. The VIP0 rate increases from its previous level of 0.0600%, while other standard VIP0 trading fee rates remain unchanged.

In addition to trading fee benefits, Toobit's VIP Program includes enhanced Earn rates, priority access to selected Launchpad projects, higher subscription allocations, and priority customer support. Traders with VIP status at other exchanges can also apply for status matching with a one-level upgrade, along with trial VIP membership and additional promotional benefits.

Full details on VIP eligibility, trading fees, and membership transitions are available in Toobit's official VIP Program upgrade announcement.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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