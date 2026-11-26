Luvme Hair Announces Black Friday Deals Up To 70% Off
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair
Biggest Savings of the Year: Up to $140 Off
Under the theme “Biggest Savings of the Year,” Luvme Hair is offering four discount tiers based on qualifying order totals:
- $30 OFF $129+ - Code: BF0130 $50 OFF $179+ - Code: BF0150 $80 OFF $269+ - Code: BF0180 $140 OFF $399+ - Code: BF0140
2nd Extension 70% Off
Alongside the wig discounts, Luvme is introducing a dedicated promotion for customers shopping for hair extensions.
Under the “2nd Extension 70% Off” offer, customers purchasing two eligible hair extension items receive 70% off the lower-priced item.The promotion applies exclusively to eligible crochet hair extensions clip-in hair extensions
Whether exploring crochet textures for braided hairstyles or clip-in extensions for added length and volume, shoppers can consider different styling options within the promotion.The offer is available through Luvme's designated 2nd Extension 70% Off Collection cannot be combined with other discounts.
More Ways to Explore Black Friday Savings
By bringing together tiered wig discounts and a dedicated hair extension promotion, Luvme Hair is addressing different styling preferences and shopping needs during the Black Friday season.
Customers can explore the two promotional collections to compare participating products, review applicable offers, and find styles suited to their individual preferences.
About Luvme HairLuvme Hair offers human hair wigs and hair solutions across a range of lengths, textures, and colors, including bob wigs pixie cut wigs
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Name: Jian
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