MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THESSALONIKI, Greece, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced a new #TeamUp partnership in Greece with PAOK FC, one of the country's most historic and successful football clubs, and TicTac Cybersecurity, a Greece-based IT and cybersecurity services provider.

As PAOK's Official Cybersecurity Partner, Acronis will support the club with integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions, with TicTac Cybersecurity serving as Acronis Delivery Partner, providing local expertise and ongoing technical support. The collaboration aims to strengthen PAOK's digital resilience and support secure, reliable IT operations across the organization.









“Our partnership with PAOK FC builds on Acronis' established presence in Greek football and our work with local partners such as TicTac Cybersecurity,” said Slav Umlenov, General Manager CEE at Acronis at Acronis.“PAOK is one of the country's most prominent clubs, and its centenary makes this an especially significant year for the organization. Professional football clubs manage increasingly complex IT environments, where protecting critical systems and data is essential to daily operations. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together Acronis' integrated cyber protection technology and TicTac's experience to support PAOK's security and long-term operational resilience.”

PAOK FC is one of Greece's most established football clubs, with a history of domestic league and cup success and regular participation in European competitions. Based in Thessaloniki and playing its home matches at Toumba Stadium, PAOK has built a strong identity closely connected to the city and its supporters. The club celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, marking a century of sporting history and its longstanding role in European football.

“At PAOK FC, we remain focused on building partnerships that deliver meaningful value and contribute to the club's long-term development. Our collaboration with Acronis and TicTac Cybersecurity reflects this philosophy, combining international technological expertise with local knowledge to strengthen our digital infrastructure and support our daily operations. We believe that successful partnerships go beyond commercial agreements. They are built on shared values, mutual trust, and a common commitment to innovation, progress, and sustainable growth. We are pleased to welcome Acronis and TicTac Cybersecurity to the PAOK FC family as we continue building the foundations for the club's futureclub,” said Iordanis Vasiliadis, Sponsorship Manager at PAOK FC.“As a professional football organization, we rely on secure and dependable IT systems across our daily activities. Bringing together Acronis' cyber protection technology and TicTac's expertise will help us protect our digital environment and support the club's operational needs as we continue to develop both on and off the pitch.”

TicTac Cybersecurity, a Greece-based cybersecurity and data recovery services provider with experience supporting professional sports organizations, joins the partnership as Acronis Delivery Partner, supporting the implementation and management of Acronis solutions for PAOK FC. Through the #TeamUp program, the company will contribute its local technical expertise to help strengthen the club's cybersecurity and data protection capabilities.

“Working with PAOK FC through the Acronis #TeamUp program is a significant opportunity for our team,” said Panagiotis Pierros, Managing Director at TicTac Cybersecurity.“PAOK is an important part of Greek sporting history, and we understand the responsibility that comes with supporting an organization of this scale. Our focus is on providing reliable, practical IT and cybersecurity services that address the club's needs. Together with Acronis, we can bring the technology and expertise required to support PAOK's operations and help protect its critical systems and data.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis' #TeamUp Program, please visit .

About PAOK FC

Founded in 1926, PAOK FC is one of Greece's most historic and successful football clubs. Based in Thessaloniki, the club has a rich sporting heritage, with multiple domestic league and cup titles and a longstanding presence in European competitions. Playing its home matches at the iconic Toumba Stadium, PAOK FC maintains a strong connection with its passionate supporters and the wider community. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, the club remains committed to sporting excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth, continuously strengthening its position both on and off the pitch.

About TicTac Cybersecurity

TicTac is a leading Greece-based provider of cybersecurity and data recovery services, with experience dating back to 1999. The company offers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including ransomware protection, penetration testing, managed security services (MSSP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), risk management, and NIS2 compliance.

TicTac also provides cybersecurity awareness training, cybercrime incident investigation, and professional data recovery services. Combining extensive technical expertise with a proactive approach to security, the company helps organizations protect critical data, manage cyber risks, and ensure business continuity.

Company - Tic Tac.

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at