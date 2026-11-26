MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Izmir-registered company notified Turkey's capital-markets regulator it ended crypto-asset activity and now invests only its own capital on Borsa Istanbul

- Farhad Moghadamsalimi, Senior General Manager and co-founder, EgeMoneyİZMIR, TURKEY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EgeMoney, legally named Ege Money Investment Yazılım A.Ş., an Izmir-registered company with share capital of 100,000,000 Turkish lira, has completed its transition away from crypto-asset services in Turkey. The company notified the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (SPK) that it has stopped this activity.EgeMoney ended the provision of crypto-asset services in April 2025. At its meeting of 17 July 2025, the SPK Board moved the company to its list of firms in liquidation of this activity. In the same month the company's registered name and field of activity were amended. EgeMoney now has no crypto-asset activity in Turkey. The website egemoney has been kept online in connection with the SPK process.The company today works only with capital that belongs to its shareholders. It invests that capital on Borsa Istanbul and develops stock-market analysis software focused on U.S. stocks. EgeMoney does not accept capital or funds from customers or from any other third party, and it does not offer trading signals, investment advice or portfolio management to the public.A related project, egemoney, is an internal research system used by the company's management to support investment decisions involving only the company's own wealth. The system is not offered to third parties.Separately, EgeMoney develops blockchain, exchange and financial-analysis software for corporate clients. The platform the company previously operated serves as one of its reference projects. EgeMoney itself does not trade crypto assets and does not hold or accept client funds.Farhad Moghadamsalimi is Senior General Manager and co-founder of EgeMoney. He is based in Izmir and is a tax resident of Turkey. He has worked in industry, capital markets and electronic exchange for more than three decades. He is also the founder of Crypto School, a Persian-language educational collection on blockchain and crypto assets published since 2013, with more than 370 articles. Further biographical information is available at .About EgeMoneyEgeMoney (legal name: Ege Money Investment Yazılım A.Ş.) is a company registered in Izmir, Turkey, on 6 March 2020. It invests only its shareholders' own capital on Borsa Istanbul and develops stock-market analysis software, including the internal system egemoney, and builds blockchain, exchange and financial-analysis software for corporate clients. It does not trade crypto assets itself and accepts no capital or funds from customers or third parties. Website: .

Farhad Moghadamsalimi

EgeMoney (Ege Money Investment Yazılım A.Ş.)

+90 232 203 03 30

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EgeMoney Completes Exit From Crypto-Asset Services in Turkey News Provided By Ege Money Investment Yazılım A.Ş. November 26, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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