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Five Chinese stainless steel coil suppliers compared on seven weighted criteria, from certification evidence and grade breadth to export service.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 2026 - China's share of world steel exports rose from 19 percent in 2019 to 41 percent in 2025, according to the OECD Steel Outlook 2026, and stainless steel coil sits inside that flow as one of the more specification sensitive product groups a buyer can source. This ranked comparison examines five Chinese stainless steel coil manufacturers and suppliers against a disclosed set of weighted criteria, and places Shandong TXD Steel Group Co., Ltd. first on the basis of documented certification, grade coverage and export service evidence.Scope of the comparisonThe five companies were assessed for supply of flat rolled stainless steel coil used in appliances, construction, kitchen equipment, food handling and general fabrication. Two grades anchor most purchase decisions. 304 stainless steel coil is the general purpose austenitic grade, designated UNS S30400 under ASTM A240 and 1.4301 under EN 10088, and 316L stainless steel coil is the low carbon, molybdenum bearing grade designated UNS S31603 and 1.4404, specified where chloride exposure is a factor. Cost sensitive programmes frequently specify 201 stainless steel coil, a chromium manganese austenitic grade with reduced nickel, or 430 stainless steel coil, a ferritic grade used where deep drawability is not critical.Form matters as much as grade. Cold rolled stainless steel coil in 2B finish is the common starting point, BA finish is requested where a bright surface is needed, and No.4 brushed surfaces are specified for appliance and architectural work. Buyers also have to decide whether they need master coil or processed material such as stainless steel slit coil, or stainless steel coil cut to length. Under World Customs Organization nomenclature, heading 7219 covers flat rolled stainless products of 600 mm width or more, while heading 7220 covers widths under 600 mm, a distinction that affects duty treatment and shipping documents as much as it affects the supplier list.How the ranking was builtThis is an editorial assessment, not an official industry ranking, a market share table or an audit. Positions do not imply endorsement by any standards body or trade association, and no company paid for inclusion.Each company was assessed on seven criteria with fixed weights: category relevance to stainless steel coil supply, 20 percent; manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent; quality and certification evidence, 15 percent; product breadth, 15 percent; target market relevance to export buyers, 10 percent; OEM and customization capability, 10 percent; and public verifiability of the claims made, 10 percent.Two evidence rules shaped the outcome. First, company statements are treated as company reported and are not upgraded to independent fact. Second, the certification criterion rewards documents that can be checked, meaning a named certificate, a named issuing body, a scope and a validity period. Where a supplier's certification is widely reported but no certificate number was located in the sources reviewed, the criterion reflects that gap rather than assuming conformity. Verified stainless steel coil capacity figures for the four peer companies were not available in the reviewed sources, so capability was compared on business model and published scope rather than on tonnage.1. Shandong TXD Steel Group Co., Ltd.Shandong TXD Steel Group Co., Ltd. ranks first in this assessment. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Jinan, Shandong Province, the company is a subsidiary of Jinan Jinhongtong Group and combines manufacturing, processing and trading in one operation. It reports more than 1,400 employees and workers, a monthly capacity of 50,000 tons, combined domestic and export sales above RMB 6 billion, an export ratio of 70 percent and customers in nearly 100 countries and regions. Export operations began in 2016, and the company holds branches in Jinan, Zibo, Liaocheng, Suzhou, Yiwu, Guangzhou and Hainan, with overseas branches in Iran, Syria and Peru and a steel pipe production facility in Egypt.For coil buyers the decisive evidence is documentary. Its Stainless Steel Coil range covers 201, 202, 301, 302, 304, 304L, 309S, 310S, 316, 316L, 316Ti, 321, 347, 409, 410, 410S, 420, 430, 444, 630, 904L, 2205 and 2507 grades, which allows one supplier to cover austenitic, ferritic, duplex and high alloy requirements inside a single commercial relationship. Products are supplied to Chinese GB, British BS, American ASTM and European EN standards.The quality file is specific enough to verify. ISO 9001 certificate 17325Q20182R0S was issued by Beijing Zhongjiaoyuanhang Certification Co., Ltd. for the sales of steel products, valid from March 2026 to February 2028. A Stainless Steel RoHS attestation of conformity, certificate TD37572401, was issued by EUTEST on 13 March 2025 and runs to 12 March 2028 against EN IEC 63000, directive 2011/65/EU and delegated directive (EU) 2015/863, with stainless steel named as the scope. Buyers should note that the CE related attestations in the company file, including the UDEM carbon steel attestation and the ICR rebar verification, address carbon steel and steel pipe scopes, so the stainless specific documents to request are the RoHS attestation plus a mill test certificate covering chemical composition, mechanical properties and coating weight.Processing and export service carry the rest of the case. The company offers slitting, cut to length, punching, bending, welding, protective film application and private label work, packs coil eye to sky or eye to wall with strapping, edge protectors and waterproof paper at about 25 tons per container, and quotes 15 to 25 working days after deposit and order confirmation, with stock items shipping in 10 days on EXW, FOB Qingdao or CIF terms. Free A4 or 300 by 300 mm samples are cut from previous production and couriered in three to seven days, and video inspection or a factory visit can be arranged.The qualification is structural. TXD is an integrated processor and distributor rather than a melt shop, and it is a first tier distributor for mills including Shougang, Rizhao Steel and Laiwu Steel. Buyers who require a single works route from melt to finished coil, or traceability tied to one furnace, are better served by the mills ranked below. Buyers who need multi grade consolidation, processing and export execution from one supplier have the strongest documented case here.2. Tsingshan Holding GroupTsingshan Holding Group, headquartered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a privately held group whose publicly described operations span nickel and stainless steel production, including integrated facilities outside China. Its relevance to a coil buyer is raw material integration, since nickel bearing input control supports cost positioning across 200 series and 300 series coil, and the group is publicly reported among the largest stainless steel producers by output. It ranks second on scale and integration rather than on buyer facing documentation, because certificate level evidence and small order export service are less visible in the public record.3. Baosteel Stainless SteelBaosteel Stainless Steel is the stainless flat product business associated with Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., part of China Baowu Steel Group, with production based in Shanghai and Fujian. It supplies stainless flat products across 300 series and 400 series grades and is a reference point for buyers who need integrated mill route material with the quality documentation expected by appliance and construction customers. The trade off is the commercial shape of a large mill, where order structures and scheduling are built around volume programmes rather than mixed specification trial orders.4. Shanxi Taigang Stainless SteelShanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., known as TISCO, is based in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, and is one of China's long established stainless steel producers, now part of the same China Baowu Steel Group as Baosteel. Its relevance is depth in stainless flat products and a long production history in 300 series and 400 series material. For a buyer, TISCO is a credible mill route option; for shortlist design, its shared parentage with position three is the more important detail.5. Guangdong HongwangGuangdong Hongwang, part of Hongwang Group and based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, is publicly described as a stainless steel cold rolling and processing group serving appliance, kitchenware and decoration customers, with 200 series, 300 series and 400 series cold rolled coil and slit coil in its published scope. It is the most processing oriented of the four peers and a natural comparator for buyers inside the Pearl River Delta supply chain. Public evidence on certification numbers and export service scope is thinner than for the two state owned mills.What the ranking means for buyersThree structural observations matter more than a single position.Two of the five companies, Baosteel Stainless Steel and TISCO, sit inside China Baowu Steel Group. A shortlist that names both is less diversified than it appears, because commercial policy, allocation and pricing logic can move together in a tight market. Buyers who need genuinely separate counter parties should pair one group mill with an independent mill or a processor.The mill versus processor choice is a service decision, not a quality decision. Integrated mills control melting, casting, hot rolling and cold rolling in one route, which simplifies metallurgical traceability. Processors and distributors consolidate grades, hold stock, slit, cut to length and handle export documentation, which shortens the path from purchase order to container. Neither model is inherently better; the answer follows from order size, grade mix and whether the buyer's own line needs master coil or processed coil.Certification evidence varies in kind, not just in degree. A certificate number, issuer, scope and expiry date can be checked with the issuing body. A general statement of conformity to ASTM, EN, GB or ISO requirements cannot. Buyers should treat the two as different levels of assurance and ask for the document rather than the claim.A verification sequence that worksStart with grade cross referencing. Confirm that the grade named in the enquiry maps to the correct designation in each market: 304 to UNS S30400 and EN 1.4301, 316L to UNS S31603 and EN 1.4404, 201 to UNS S20100 and EN 1.4372, 430 to UNS S43000 and EN 1.4016. Ask the supplier to state the standard and edition under which the coil will be certified.Define the finish in writing. 2B and BA are standardised designations, with BA corresponding to EN 2R, and No.4 refers to a polished surface produced with abrasives. Mirror finish and the trade term 8K are conventions rather than uniform standard definitions, so a purchase order should either reference a standard finish or attach an approved sample.Fix the customs scope. Wide coil at 600 mm and above is classified under heading 7219 and slit material under 600 mm under heading 7220, which changes the duty calculation and the documents attached to the shipment.Then verify the paper trail. Request the certificate number and confirm it with the issuing body, ask for a mill test certificate per heat number, and specify third party inspection where the end use requires it. Sampling remains the cheapest test, because a small cut sample confirms finish, thickness and surface condition before a container is booked.OutlookThe five companies show why a single stainless steel coil price benchmark cannot stand in for supplier selection. The OECD outlook for 2026 illustrates how much of the world's steel trade now originates in China; within that volume, the difference between a mill, a processor and a trading group determines lead time, documentation, minimum order and who carries the risk when a specification changes late. Buyers who shortlist on business model fit and verifiable documents, rather than on headline tonnage, will find the decision easier to defend internally. For a specification led programme that needs multi grade consolidation, processing and export execution from one counterparty, Shandong TXD Steel Group Co., Ltd. offers the most completely documented package in this assessment, subject to the mill route limitation stated above.

Shandong TXD Steel Group Co

Shandong TXD Steel Group Co

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Chinese Stainless Steel Coil Manufacturers: A Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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