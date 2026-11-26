EOR Overview Winter 2026 EOR awards

Winter 2026 EOR award winners: the first three places in each category

Six providers take a first place across 16 ranked categories, and 17 local specialists each win a territory.

- Robbin Schuchmann, Co-Founder of Employ Borderless and EOR OverviewSINGAPORE, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EOR Overview, an independent research platform for Employer of Record (EOR) services, today published its Winter 2026 EOR awards. The awards name the leading EOR providers in 17 categories, from Best Overall EOR and Best Value to five regional awards and eight new awards.Remote won four categories: Best for Europe, Best for Tech Companies, Best All-in-One Platform and Best EOR with Global Payroll. Multiplier won four: Best for Mid-Market and the regional awards for Asia, the Middle East and Africa. RemoFirst won five: Best Overall EOR, Best Support, Best for Startups, Best for Latin America and Rising Star. Deel won Best for Enterprise, Rippling won Most Reviewed and Hire with Columbus won Best Value. Seventeen smaller providers each won Best Local EOR Specialist for their own territory.Eight new awardsEight categories are new this round. Three follow a rule a reader can check, and five (Best for Enterprise, Best for Mid-Market, Best EOR with Global Payroll, Best Support and Best Local EOR Specialist) are editorial choices:- Best for Tech Companies is open only to providers whose own documentation shows a public API and webhooks. Five providers qualified.- Best All-in-One Platform is open only to providers that sell EOR, contractor management, global payroll and an HR suite as one platform. Four providers qualified.- Most Reviewed follows the number of customer reviews across G2, Trustpilot and Capterra among providers offering EOR in at least 50 countries. Rippling is first.- Best for Enterprise names five providers for larger companies, led by Deel and Rippling. Each of the five states a SOC 2 audit report and documents an API.- Best EOR with Global Payroll, led by Remote, Best Support, led by RemoFirst, and Best for Mid-Market, led by Multiplier, are editorial choices.- Best Local EOR Specialist names one smaller provider per territory, 17 in all, from Brazil to Vietnam. The winners are not ranked against each other. For each one, EOR Overview confirmed on the provider's own website that it offers Employer of Record in the territory it is named for.How the winners were chosenWinners and their order are chosen by the EOR Overview editorial team. The team is informed by customer ratings on G2, Trustpilot and Capterra, the entry prices providers publish, and the countries each provider actively covers. The order is an editorial judgment, not a formula, so a provider can place above another with a higher rating or a lower price. Each award page shows the rating, entry price and country coverage of every provider listed, so readers can weigh the figures against their own hiring plans.The regional awards count coverage against a fixed list: 53 countries and territories in Europe, 33 in Asia, 20 in Latin America, 24 in the Middle East and 59 in Africa.The Winter 2026EOR awards run from 1 November 2026 to 28 February 2027. All 17 award pages are at eoroverview/awards.Winners can display their award badge. Badge files are available on request from the press contact below.About EOR OverviewEOR Overview is an independent research platform for Employer of Record services, founded in 2024 and based in Singapore. We provide unbiased reviews, provider comparisons, research tools, country hiring guides, and annual awards so companies have the data they need to evaluate EOR providers for international hiring. EOR Overview is part of Employ Borderless PTE. Ltd.

Robbin Schuchmann

EOR Overview

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EOR Overview Names Its Winter 2026 Employer of Record Award Winners News Provided By EMPLOY BORDERLESS PTE. LTD November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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