MYPICTURE 2026 UK Survey (622 UK respondents, October–November 2026): personalised photo gifts, by the numbers

A MYPICTURE survey of 622 UK respondents suggests memory decides which gifts last. Among them, 45% say personalised photo gifts are the kind they keep longest.

- Sara Henriques, PR specialistLONDON/COLOGNE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new survey published by MYPICTURE and The Customization Group, almost all UK respondents who have received a personalised photo gift still own it.Of the 258 respondents who had received a personalised photo gift, 94% still own it, 73% have it on display or in regular use and only 3% have discarded it.The survey collected 622 responses between October and November 2026, recruited through a UK family and lifestyle community and UK lifestyle blogs. The sample is not nationally representative: it skews towards respondents aged 35 to 54 (53%) and 55 and over (31%), and towards people who have given or received a personalised photo gift before. The findings are best read as directional.Asked which gift category they tend to keep longest, 45% of all respondents named personalised or photo gifts. Jewellery and sentimental keepsakes followed at 18%, practical gifts at 7% and experiences at 3%, while 20% said they keep all gift categories equally.Memory was the main reason buyers gave for choosing personalised over generic. Among respondents who had bought a personalised photo gift, 51% said the gift captures a specific shared memory, ahead of uniqueness (20%), showing effort (18%) and value for money (9%).Choosing the photograph is rarely a quick decision. Of the 428 respondents who had bought a personalised photo gift, 60% shortlist a few photos before committing and 14% deliberate for hours or days, while 26% say they know the right photo instantly. Spending is modest: 95% spend £50 or less, including 60% in the £20 to £50 band and 35% under £20.Parents and grandparents (50%), plus partners or spouses (49%), are the most common recipients among buyers. Birthdays (68%) and Christmas (54%) are the most common occasions among the 546 respondents who have bought or would consider buying a personalised photo gift. Meanwhile, 22% buy for no specific occasion at all, more than for Valentine's Day (14%).The findings suggest that what makes a gift last has less to do with its price than with the memory it carries. The accompanying analysis introduces the term emotional durability, meaning how long a gift keeps mattering to the person who received it, and argues that gifts tied to a specific shared moment are the most likely to stay in the home.The full analysis, titled Do People Keep Personalised Photo Gifts? 94% of UK Recipients Still Own Their Photo Gift – MYPICTURE 2026 Survey, is available on the MYPICTURE blog.

Sara Henriques

The Customization Group

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The Emotional Attachment to Personalised Photo Gifts - MYPICTURE Survey News Provided By United Arts GmbH November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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