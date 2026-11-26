MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dynamic SIM Allocation helps operators reduce SIM waste, streamline logistics, and improve resource efficiency across the subscriber lifecycle.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Systems, a global pioneer in real-time digital activation and network orchestration solutions for telecommunications service providers, is highlighting how its established Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA) solution can help telecom operators reduce their environmental footprint while improving operational efficiency. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important business priority, DSA offers a practical way to reduce SIM-related waste, minimize unnecessary production and distribution, and improve resource utilization through real-time provisioning.



The telecommunications sector is undergoing a profound shift as global regulators mandate comprehensive accounting for Scope 3 emissions. While data center energy consumption and network virtualization dominate sustainability discussions, the physical telecom retail supply chain remains heavily reliant on carbon-intensive manufacturing and transport. Historically, operators have pre-provisioned physical SIM cards with fixed Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Numbers (MSISDNs) and network profiles before shipping them to dealer networks. This rigid process consistently creates excess inventory, premature card expiration, and significant plastic waste when regional consumer demands fluctuate.



Evolving Systems mitigates these traditional supply chain vulnerabilities by decoupling the physical SIM card from a permanent network profile until the exact moment of consumer onboarding. By deferring profile assignment to first use, the DSA platform lets operators maintain a fully fluid, unassigned physical inventory across all retail channels.



Global operators utilizing this framework report significant progress across several operational and environmental benchmarks:

- Mitigation of Material Waste: By eliminating the need for regional safety stocks across sub-brands, operators can dramatically scale down total physical SIM card production volumes.

- Logistical Carbon Reduction: Streamlining physical inventory requirements shrinks the necessary warehouse footprint and minimizes transit volumes, directly lowering transport-related greenhouse gas emissions.

- Asset Preservation: Telcos eliminate the financial and material losses tied to collecting, destroying, and recycling expired or obsolete pre-provisioned retail stock.



Achieving meaningful sustainability outcomes requires operators to look closely at where waste is created across legacy operational workflows. With Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA), operators can improve environmental efficiency and reduce operational costs by assigning network resources at the point of activation. This reduces unnecessary pre-provisioning, minimizes excess SIM inventory, and improves resource use across the subscriber lifecycle.



To further extend lifecycle efficiency, DSA can be deployed alongside broader numbering intelligence. Integrating DSA with Total Number Management (TNM) lets operators manage finite numbering resources more effectively, including recycling dormant numbers and improving visibility across number inventories.



Together, these capabilities support a more coordinated approach to SIM and number resource management, helping operators reduce structural waste, improve operational efficiency, and scale new brands, digital propositions, or MVNO services with greater control.



For further insights into digital activation workflows and resource optimization strategies for telecommunications networks, visit .

To learn more about Evolving Systems' broader commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, visit our ESG Policy at /esg-policy/.

Mukesh Baskaran

Evolving Systems Ltd

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Evolving Systems Advances Telecom Sustainability Through Dynamic SIM Allocation News Provided By Evolving Systems Ltd November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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