Emma Radcliffe, Founder of Herkess Marketing

Small-medium Firms Undermining Their Own Credibility

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- While much of the construction industry and wider business world is focussed on AI-driven marketing, new research shows most SME civil engineering firms are still failing to invest in basic business and commercial marketing skills.The research was recently undertaken by specialist marketing consultancy Herkess Marketing to identify whether small-medium civil engineering firms were using marketing best practice on their websites. Among the firms audited, it found that all were struggling to execute basic marketing fundamentals when promoting themselves.The research checked seven key points of website best practice and found that, on average, firms had adopted just two of them. Not a single firm was using all seven elements of best practice, and the highest score achieved was five.Emma Radcliffe, a specialist B2B services marketing consultant and founder of Herkess Marketing said:“Most civil engineering firms win work through referrals and reputation, so it's easy to assume your website doesn't matter, but every prospective client will still check it as part of their own due diligence. I was expecting some low scores, but frankly was shocked by how little basic best practice had been implemented across the board.”95% of the firms audited failed to outline any of the problems they are best equipped to solve, and 79% failed to display trust signals (such as client logos or testimonials) prominently upfront to convey track record.The research also found that out of the scored firms, 0% employ a dedicated marketing manager, 11% rely on junior marketing support, and 89% operate with no marketing staff at all.Emma Radcliffe added:“Right now, the bar is set remarkably low across small-medium civil engineering firms. This creates a massive opportunity for firms that get the marketing basics right. When most firms are overlooking simple commercial fundamentals, even a fairly modest investment in marketing will allow a small firm to build real industry credibility and win better-quality work ahead of bigger competitors who are standing still.”The research is called the Construction Business Marketing Benchmark Report, and it audited small-to-medium civil engineering businesses (10 to 50 employees) across Greater Manchester.The seven-point scoring system covered:1.The five second test - Clear immediate explanation of what the firm does2.Searchability – Text on the website that makes it clear for search engines and AI LLMs like ChatGPT what the firm does so they appear in relevant searches3.A clear call to action - A compelling next step is visible4.You vs We – Homepage copy speaks directly to client challenges rather than listing internal history and achievements5.Immediate trust signals – Testimonials or client logos prominently displayed on the homepage6.Problem-Solving Focus - The page names the primary challenge buyers face and shows how working with the business fixes it7.Clear Customer Journey - The homepage guides different buyer types down clear, dedicated paths from the moment they land

Emma Radcliffe

Herkess Marketing

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Civil Engineering Firms Fail to Invest in Basic Business Skills News Provided By Herkess Marketing November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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