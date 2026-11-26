Official poster of the micro-documentary "Waterbus" (2026), written, directed, and produced by Silvia Busacca for SBUSACCA ICC.

Marking Silvia Busacca's debut as a film producer, Waterbus turns a Venetian lagoon commute into a visual poem for Oscar-qualifying festivals.

- Silvia Busacca, Writer, Debut Director & ProducerVENICE, VENETO, ITALY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SBUSACCA di Silvia Busacca Impresa Culturale e Creativa (SBUSACCA ICC) has officially unveiled the trailer for Waterbus, an unreleased and poetic micro-short film written, directed, and produced by Italian author and digital publisher Silvia Busacca, marking her official debut as both a film director and producer. Officially registered in Italy's Public Register of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Works, Waterbus makes its formal debut in the landscape of Italian micro-documentaries.Dedicated to the people of Venice, its historic vaporetti, and Italian culture around the world, Waterbus aims to bring a piece of Italian history to global audiences, transforming an ordinary daily journey across the Venetian lagoon into an intimate visual and musical poem. Guided by the belief that every lived experience holds a story worth telling, Busacca seeks to let Italian culture travel across the world even through a simple water bus in a small, timeless city like Venice. Blending the natural rhythm of water, historic architecture, and evocative soundscapes, the project offers a contemplative cinematic experience conceived specifically for the international Oscar-qualifying film festival circuit. On October 29, 2026, an official application was also submitted for Waterbus to become part of the Italian Historical Archive heritage.Busacca holds a deep, personal bond with the Venetian lagoon, attending the Venice International Film Festival every year-including walking the red carpet in 2017 for the out-of-competition premiere of Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, starring Jim Carrey. That same year, during the TV Series Festival in Berlin, a pivotal encounter with renowned story consultant Robert McKee-who presented her with his book Dialogue during its European premiere seminar-led to the creation of the project: Waterbus was born directly from reading Dialogue, inspiring Busacca to translate visual and subtextual storytelling into a pure cinematic meditation on movement, light, and acoustic harmony.Produced under the company's Green Film and Production 4.0 framework, the micro-documentary reflects SBUSACCA ICC's commitment to sustainable, agile, and internationally oriented independent cinema. Waterbus is currently reserved for festival premieres and international programming. Industry professionals, festival programmers, and members of the press can watch the official trailer on Vimeo and explore full project credits on IMDb.About Silvia BusaccaBorn and based in Ragusa, Sicily, Silvia Busacca is an Italian author, digital publisher, cultural entrepreneur, and debut film director and producer whose family history bridges Sicily and Hollywood. Her parents lived for a period in Los Angeles, where one of her two brothers was born in Hollywood-while the other was born in Sicily-and where her uncle Carmelo ran a tailor shop during the 1960s and 1970s, dressing American actresses during cinema's golden era. Trained in cinema and performing arts, Busacca's mentors and teachers include acclaimed Italian film director Pupi Avati, actor and director Ennio Coltorti, international acting coach Bernard Hiller, actor Tyler Mane, and producer and screenwriter Renae Geerlings, alongside her formative international seminar with Robert McKee in Berlin. As an independent digital publisher and author of practical digital guides for aspiring actors, actresses, directors, and film industry professionals, she bridges editorial education with audiovisual storytelling and international cultural initiatives, inaugurating her film production slate with Waterbus.About SBUSACCA ICCFounded and directed by Silvia Busacca and registered in Ragusa, Italy, SBUSACCA di Silvia Busacca Impresa Culturale e Creativa (SBUSACCA ICC) operates at the intersection of independent cinema and digital publishing and is officially registered on the DGCOL platform of the Italian Ministry of Culture (Directorate-General for Cinema and Audiovisual). Making its debut in film production with Waterbus, the company develops original audiovisual works alongside international ISBN digital editions, combining artistic sensibility with eco-sustainable Production 4.0 standards. Building on its digital catalog, SBUSACCA ICC will launch the national and international bookstore distribution of Busacca's practical guides in 2027.

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WATERBUS Official Trailer

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SBUSACCA ICC Unveils Official Trailer for Venice Poetic Micro-Short Waterbus News Provided By SBUSACCA di Silvia Busacca ICC November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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