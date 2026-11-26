Now Available at 30% Off During the Kuvings 2026 Black Friday Sale

Now Available at 30% Off During the Kuvings 2026 Black Friday Sale

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Designed to simplify everyday juicing, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus juicer features a specially engineered 316L stainless steel blunt Hopper BladeTM that automatically chops and feeds ingredients into the juicer, enabling convenient, hands-free operation and minimizing the need for continuous manual feeding. Its standard 88 oz hopper expands to a maximum capacity of 152 oz with the removable 64 oz Hopper ExtensionTM, allowing users to prepare larger batches of fresh juice with fewer interruptions-making it ideal for families and weekly meal prep.Powered by Kuvings' 240W high-torque BLACKHAWKMotor, the slow juicer delivers powerful and consistent performance even with tough ingredients like celery and leafy greens. Its advanced low-speed cold-press technology efficiently maximizes juice yield while minimizing heat generation, helping preserve the natural flavors and nutrients of fresh produce.Recipient of the prestigious Spark Design Award, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus features a distinctive square-shaped exterior paired with a circular interior, an innovative structure engineered to help minimize noise and vibration. Its space-smart, streamlined profile fits neatly against walls and comfortably under standard kitchen cabinets without the hopper extension. Thoughtful details such as a detachable power cord, an easy-access pulp outlet for quick cleanup, and a smart safety detection system that verifies proper assembly before operation ensure a seamless and confident user experience.More than just a juicer, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus supports a variety of homemade recipes, including fresh fruit and green vegetable juices, plant-based nut milks, and refreshing frozen fruit sorbets. To accommodate both everyday servings and large-batch juicing sessions, the unit comes equipped with generous 34 oz and 68 oz juice and pulp containers, along with a pulp strainer that lets users remove excess pulp and foam for a smoother, customized texture.With decades of experience in kitchen appliance innovation, Kuvings continues to develop advanced juicing solutions that combine performance, convenience, and modern design. Built for lasting reliability, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is backed by a 15-year warranty on motor, reflecting the brand's commitment to making healthy routines simpler and more enjoyable.As part of the Kuvings 2026 Black Friday Sale, customers can now enjoy 30% off the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus and other premium Kuvings appliances, including juicers, blenders, and food dehydrators. The limited-time promotion is currently underway and runs through November 30, 2026, giving customers an opportunity to upgrade their home juicing experience at a special discounted price. Shop now at .

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Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Juicer Combines Innovation, Design, and Convenience News Provided By Kuvings November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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