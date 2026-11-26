The Elite Diamond Imperial 100, one of 94 charter yachts in the Elite Rentals Dubai fleet, cruising off Jumeirah Beach Residence with Ain Dubai behind.

A Princess X95, one of the yachts for sale in Dubai listed by Elite Rentals Dubai, with Burj Al Arab behind.

The rebuilt Elite Rentals Dubai website, showing charter prices in a choice of six currencies.

The rebuilt eliterentalsdubai has two sections only: yacht rental Dubai, with 94 charter yachts, and yacht for sale in Dubai, by builder and type.

- Kristan De Graaf, Co-Founder of Elite Rentals DubaiDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Rentals Dubai has rebuilt its website, eliterentalsdubai, around a single focus: yachts. The website now has two main sections only. The first serves guests searching for yacht rental Dubai options, from a two hour cruise to a full day on the water. The second serves buyers looking for a yacht for sale in Dubai. Pages for other services have been removed.The company says the change follows a clear pattern in the enquiries it receives. Most people who contact the team want one of two things, to charter a yacht or to buy one, and the rebuilt website is organised around those two needs. Every page, menu and search filter now leads to a yacht, whether for a few hours or for ownership.Yacht rental Dubai: 94 yachts in six categoriesThe charter section lists 94 yachts available for private hire in Dubai. Each yacht has its own page with guest capacity, length, hourly price and a full photo gallery, so guests can see what they are booking before they make contact. Every charter includes a professional captain and crew, and popular routes pass Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.The fleet is grouped into six categories: Lower Budget, Premium, Premium Plus, VIP, Event and Yachts with Jacuzzi. A new categories page compares all six side by side, showing the number of yachts, the guest range and the starting hourly price for each. Guests can choose by budget and group size instead of scrolling through every listing.The website also has separate pages for common occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries and corporate events. Each one explains which type of yacht suits the occasion and links to suitable vessels, which helps first time guests who are unsure where to start. Extras such as catering, decorations and water sports can be requested with any charter."Most of our guests are planning something that matters to them, a birthday, a proposal, a family visit, a client day out," said Kristan De Graaf, Co-Founder of Elite Rentals Dubai. "They want to see the yacht, see the price and get a quick answer. The new site is built around exactly that, and it is the reason we now focus on yachts alone."Yacht for sale in Dubai: listings by builder and by typeThe second section is for buyers. Each yacht for sale is presented with full photography, specifications, builder details and an asking price. Listings are organised in two ways. Buyers can browse by builder, with names such as Azimut, Benetti, Sunseeker, Gulf Craft and Princess, or by type, such as motor yachts, superyachts and new yachts.Vessels of a similar size can be compared before an enquiry is sent directly from the listing. Every sales enquiry goes straight to the team, who reply with availability, viewing arrangements and further documentation."Buying a yacht is a serious decision, and people want facts before they want a sales call," said Julian De Graaf, Co-Founder of Elite Rentals Dubai. "We rebuilt the sales pages so that the information a buyer needs is visible first: the builder, the year, the layout, the price. If they like what they see, they can reach us in one tap."Keeping charter and sales on one website is also intended to help clients who move between the two, such as a buyer who would like to charter a yacht of a similar size before making a decision.Prices in six currencies and pages in five languagesDubai welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the rebuilt website reflects that. Charter prices can be viewed in six currencies: UAE Dirham, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Chinese Yuan and Russian Ruble. Conversions use an exchange rate that is refreshed daily, so an international guest sees a realistic figure in a familiar currency. All charters continue to be charged in AED.The website can also be read in five languages: English, Arabic, Dutch, Portuguese and Russian.Direct contact with the teamEvery yacht page, for charter and for sale, includes a direct WhatsApp button and an enquiry form. Messages reach the team immediately, and guests receive a personal reply with availability and a confirmed price. There are no forms that vanish into a queue and no automated chat standing between a client and an answer.Faster pages, films and practical guidesThe website has been rebuilt on modern technology so that pages load quickly on mobile, tablet and desktop, including on slower connections. Photo galleries and videos are delivered from a global content network, which keeps yacht pages fast for visitors wherever they are in the world.A new video section shows short films from the company's charters and events. The blog and a glossary of more than 100 yachting terms explain charter and ownership topics in plain language.The company has also added practical guidance for first time guests, including safety information, a refund policy and a guide explaining how to verify a booking before paying.AvailabilityThe rebuilt website is live now at . The full charter fleet and the yachts for sale can be viewed online, and enquiries can be made through the website or by WhatsApp.About Elite Rentals DubaiElite Rentals Dubai is a Dubai based yacht company co-founded by Kristan De Graaf and Julian De Graaf. The company offers private yacht rental in Dubai and yachts for sale in Dubai, working with guests and buyers from the UAE and abroad, with a focus on clear pricing, accurate listings and direct personal service.

Kristan de Graaf

Elite Rentals Dubai

+971 50 425 8131

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Plan B yacht in Dubai, a luxury yacht tour in 4K by Elite Rentals Dubai

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Elite Rentals Dubai Rebuilds Website Around Yacht Rental Dubai and Yacht for Sale in Dubai News Provided By Elite Rentals Dubai November 26, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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