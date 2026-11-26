MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Television actors Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Gupta are soaking in spiritual bliss as they complete the darshan of the 9th and 10th Jyotirlingas, Mallikarjuna and Rameshwaram.

Sharing glimpses from their spiritual journey, the actors expressed gratitude and said that the peace and contentment they experience at these sacred shrines are unmatched.

Abhishek and Ankit shared in a collaborative post wrote:“Completed 9th and 10th Jyotirlingas, Mallikarjuna and Rameshwaram. Two more to go. Jitna sukoon aur shanti inse milke milti hai woh kahin nahi milti. Thank you God for everything. Har Har Mahadev. Feeling blessed.”

Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati. It is significant to the Hindu sects of both Shaivism and Shaktism as this temple is referred to as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiva.

Shiva is worshiped as Mallikarjuna and is represented by the lingam. His consort Parvati is depicted as Bhramaramba.

The Rameswaram Jyotinga is enshrined at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple on Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu, India, serving as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. As per legends, Lord Rama worshipped Shiva here to atone for killing Ravana.

Abhishek is best known for Udaariyaan, Bekaboo, and finishing as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 17. He was also seen in, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Laughter Chefs, and Tere Mere Beech Mein.

Meanwhile, Ankit is best known for his roles in Sadda Haq, Begusarai, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt and Maati Se Bandhi Dor. In 2022, he participated in Bigg Boss 16. He made his acting debut in 2012 as Dr. Abhishek Kumar in Balika Vadhu. He was then seen portraying the character of Nalender Yadav in the Hindi film Tutiya Dil.

He is currently seen in the television show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, which also stars actress Rutuja Bagwe.