MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption agency on Thursday arrested Kavi Prasad, a close associate of former minister K.N. Nehru, over allegations that he helped select contractors for municipal works before bidding began.

Prasad's arrest is part of a probe into alleged irregularities in tenders worth Rs 1,020 crore.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) alleged that Prasad obtained details of upcoming projects through his contacts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

The agency, which had questioned him earlier, accused him of using that information to identify preferred contractors and of acting as a go-between to collect commissions. Three stormwater drain contracts in Chennai figure in the agency's account of how the alleged arrangement worked.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused had identified the three works, together worth Rs 5.25 crore, before bids were opened. A calculation sheet linked to the contracts reportedly listed Rs 55.15 lakh as "party fund".

Investigators said the same expression appeared in WhatsApp exchanges about alleged payments.

The FIR accused those involved of seeking commissions ranging from 7.5 to 10 per cent of the contract value.

The DVAC registered the case against Nehru and 12 others on September 4. It covers contracts awarded between 2021 and 2025, when Nehru headed the department.

The FIR also cited instances in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts where, according to the DVAC, contractors had been selected in advance.

Investigators alleged that the amounts recorded against individual works represented illegal gratification. The agency cited alleged collections linked to municipal projects in Udumalpet, Pollachi and several other towns. Much of the case rests on material gathered by the Enforcement Directorate, which sent a 258-page report to the DVAC on December 3, 2025.

The material reportedly included WhatsApp conversations, photographs and calculation sheets recovered from mobile phones.

Besides Nehru and Prasad, the FIR names two of the former minister's brothers, K.N. Manivannan and N. Ravichandran. The other accused include representatives of the TVH Group, former officials, two former legislators and contractors. The DVAC has invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating. It has also invoked sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged commissions.