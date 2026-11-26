MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the promise of providing two lakh government jobs in Telangana had remained unfulfilled nearly three years after it was made.

Criticising the Congress MP on social media, KTR posted a tweet of Rahul Gandhi dated November 27, 2023, after a visit to Hyderabad.

“Three years ago, you put up a drama in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad. Sipping Irani chai under dramatic lighting, posing for photos, promising the moon. Three years later, the truth is out! Two lakh jobs are a MYTH. Yuva Vikasam is a MIRAGE. Your job calendar is a MOCKERY of the trust of Telangana's youth. Creating jobs is not a photoshoot. It is not a chai-sipping PR stunt. It takes vision. It takes unwavering commitment to create even ONE job,” posted Rama Rao.

“You failed. You and your entire band of clowns have proved again and again - you cannot do anything for the youth of Telangana. But let me remind you, Rahul Gandhi... The youth who fought the tyrannical Congress for a separate Telangana can fight again. They will fight for the re-liberation of Telangana from the evil clutches of Congress. This is the land of KCR. This is the land of fighters. And fighters don't forget betrayal,” added KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

Rahul Gandhi, in his 2023 post, targeted the then BRS government headed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“Telangana's youth are suffering immensely under 'Dorala' KCR sarkar; my recent visit to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad made that crystal clear. Our 'Job Calendar' is the first step in easing their pain,” he had said.

Rahul Gandhi wrote that the Congress will ensure two lakh government jobs in one year, revamp the Telangana Public Service Commission on UPSC lines and Rs 5 lakh assistance under Yuva Vikasam.

“The future of our youth is secure in the hands of Congress' Prajala Sarkar - this is my Guarantee!” reads Rahul Gandhi's post.