MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TASC Group's inaugural“AI and the Future of Work” survey examines AI-driven productivity gains and the changing demands of the modern workplace. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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2% of employees report that their responsibilities have expanded beyond their original job descriptions, highlighting how the nature of work is evolving alongside AI adoption. 6% save at least 1 to 5 hours a week by using AI tools. 2% of employees are using AI more frequently than a year ago, with nearly seven in ten using it daily.

Key Highlights:

: AI is helping employees save time, but as efficiency improves, their responsibilities are expanding, creating new considerations for businesses.. TASC Group 's inauguralsurvey found that. The findings highlight the need for businesses to reassess how they allocate resources, measure productivity and prepare their workforce for evolving demands.

The survey ofUAE employees also found that. Withand, AI is becoming part of the working day. The time saved on tasks such as research, reporting and administration gives employers an opportunity to help teams make room for work that requires more judgement, collaboration and creativity.

Commenting on the findings,said:“AI is changing the relationship between time, productivity and the value employees bring to an organisation. For years, businesses have focused on how much work can be completed within a working day. Today, technology is changing that equation.

When employees can deliver more efficiently, the opportunity is not simply to expect greater output, but to create greater value from their evolving capabilities. Our research highlights why organisations must rethink how they define roles, measure performance and recognise contributions. The real success of AI transformation will not be measured by hours saved alone, but by how effectively businesses translate those gains into innovation, stronger capabilities and meaningful career progression.”

The survey findings illustrate how this is playing out for employees.As employees become more proficient with AI, they may start handling work that previously fell outside their remit. If performance reviews and promotion decisions overlook those new responsibilities, employers can miss the skills their teams already have, and employees can miss opportunities to advance.

As employers assess how employees' roles are changing, the survey also highlights how staff are developing new skills., either on their own or alongside employer-provided tools, and. This suggests that in some organisations, employees may be incorporating AI into their work faster than employers are rolling out tools and guidance. That creates a governance challenge for employers, particularly around how sensitive information is shared and handled. Understanding how staff already use AI can help employers choose tools that meet their needs, tailor training to everyday tasks and set clear rules for handling confidential data.

As AI becomes part of everyday work, TASC Group's survey points to an opportunity for UAE employers to rethink how they measure performance. Alongside output and turnaround times, managers can look at whether the time saved helps employees solve more complex problems, improve customer service or build skills that prepare them for new responsibilities.

This also has implications for how UAE employers design roles and develop talent. As employees take on new responsibilities, leaders can update job descriptions, equip managers to assess the quality and impact of AI-assisted work, and make those contributions count in performance and promotion decisions.

The lasting value of AI in the workplace will depend on how leaders use the time it frees up to improve the work people do and create clearer opportunities for them to advance.