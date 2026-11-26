AI Improves Workplace Efficiency, Yet 86% Of UAE Employees Report Expanded Job Responsibilities, TASC Survey Finds
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) TASC Group's inaugural“AI and the Future of Work” survey examines AI-driven productivity gains and the changing demands of the modern workplace. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Key Highlights:
-
2% of employees report that their responsibilities have expanded beyond their original job descriptions, highlighting how the nature of work is evolving alongside AI adoption.
6% save at least 1 to 5 hours a week by using AI tools.
2% of employees are using AI more frequently than a year ago, with nearly seven in ten using it daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment