MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Usman Khawaja has responded to Pat Cummins' hour-long presser, in which the skipper hit back at Khawaja's explosive tampering claims and labelled them as 'complete and utter nonsense', admitting he was 'really hurt' by what Cummins said.

Eight years after one of Australian cricket's most infamous incidents, Usman Khawaja claimed in his memoir "Sabr" that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering attempts and argued that Bancroft, Smith, and David Warner should not have been punished alone.

Cummins, who had been criticised for remaining silent since Khawaja dropped a bombshell in his memoir Sabr, finally broke his silence on the ball-tampering claims, holding a 70-minute press conference at Cricket NSW's Silverwater headquarters earlier this month.

Now responding to what Cummins said in his 70-minute presser, Khawaja told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, as quoted by Nine News. "It was the most surprised I've been for a long time. I wasn't expecting that whatsoever. I thought Pat had this really great opportunity to come out and bring everyone together. He's such a great leader. I've said in the book that I love the person he is, love the leader he is, so I thought if anyone can bring us together, it's Pat."

He added, "I had hoped that he would – I text him before, trying to do anything I could to make it easier, to do something to bring everyone in – but I realised that wasn't going to happen when he first started talking, so that was really sad.

"Then obviously the personal attacks were sad. I'm not going to lie about that, they hurt from a friend, someone you really respect. That wasn't very Pat Cummins-like, very different to the Pat Cummins I know.

"I know Pat, I know his family. They're beautiful, so it was really hard to reconcile the Pat I knew and the Pat that was attacking me personally rather than attacking what I'm saying. That was by far one of the toughest days I've ever experienced."

Khawaja said that while his relationship with Cummins took a hit amid the reignited controversy, he feels that there is hope of patching things up with Cummins.

“I have nothing but love for Pat. I don't judge people on certain instances or whatnot. That's not how I live my life. That's not how I function. Right now, are we talking? No, not really, but I've still got a lot of hope in my heart that at some stage if there's anyone that can bring everyone together, it's Pat.

“He's got the opportunity of power, whether it's now or later. He took a real harsh route and I think because of that everything just blew up after that like even more. It doesn't feel there is an ending right now, and that sucks for everyone,” Khawaja said.