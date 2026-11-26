UN Rights Chief Warns of Growing Risk of Atrocity Crimes in Palestine
(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Wednesday that the occupied Palestinian territory faces an escalating threat of further atrocity crimes, pointing to what he described as increasingly "widespread and systematic" Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
"In Gaza, my Office has repeatedly warned against the risk of Israeli actions posing a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group. Events over the past months in the occupied West Bank exacerbate our fear of such risk across the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory," Turk said in a statement.
He stressed that repeated warnings from his office had failed to produce the necessary response, adding: "Our warnings have not been heeded, and atrocity crimes continue to recur."
Turk raised particular concerns over continued unlawful killings in Gaza despite the ceasefire announcement last year. He also highlighted the increasingly restricted areas in which Palestinians are permitted to remain, as well as Israel's continued blockade, which he said was "depriving Palestinians of basic survival necessities, including food, medicine and shelter."
Turning to the occupied West Bank, the UN official highlighted what he described as "systematic, violent efforts" aimed at displacing Palestinian communities and replacing them with Israeli settlers. He also pointed to practices involving racial segregation, oppression and domination.
"Israeli Government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in the West Bank," he said.
"In Gaza, my Office has repeatedly warned against the risk of Israeli actions posing a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group. Events over the past months in the occupied West Bank exacerbate our fear of such risk across the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory," Turk said in a statement.
He stressed that repeated warnings from his office had failed to produce the necessary response, adding: "Our warnings have not been heeded, and atrocity crimes continue to recur."
Turk raised particular concerns over continued unlawful killings in Gaza despite the ceasefire announcement last year. He also highlighted the increasingly restricted areas in which Palestinians are permitted to remain, as well as Israel's continued blockade, which he said was "depriving Palestinians of basic survival necessities, including food, medicine and shelter."
Turning to the occupied West Bank, the UN official highlighted what he described as "systematic, violent efforts" aimed at displacing Palestinian communities and replacing them with Israeli settlers. He also pointed to practices involving racial segregation, oppression and domination.
"Israeli Government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in the West Bank," he said.
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