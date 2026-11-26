EU Lawmakers Push for Long-Term Strategy to Stabilize Syria
(MENAFN) The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the European Union to establish a “comprehensive, long-term” approach to supporting Syria's political transformation, strengthening government institutions and promoting the country's reconstruction and recovery.
European lawmakers said Syria was facing a “historic opportunity to build a free, democratic and peaceful country” nearly two years after the removal of Bashar al-Assad's government.
The parliamentary report emphasized that European engagement should uphold Syria's territorial unity, safeguard fundamental rights and protect minority groups. It also highlighted the importance of addressing ongoing security challenges, including terrorism, organized criminal networks and external interference.
Commenting on the announcement of a new political partnership between Brussels and Damascus in January 2026, lawmakers stressed that European financial assistance, reconstruction support and any easing of sanctions must remain subject to conditions and be reversible.
They said these measures should depend on verifiable improvements in the rule of law, constitutional arrangements, security sector reforms, accountability mechanisms and guarantees for the protection of all communities.
With more than 15.6 million people across Syria requiring humanitarian support, the European Parliament also urged EU institutions and member states to continue providing emergency assistance while expanding funding for early recovery programs.
“MEPs are concerned about the continued presence of Daesh and other terrorist organisations in the country, stressing the need for stronger cooperation between Syria’s transitional authorities, the EU, and international partners to counter terrorism,” the lawmakers said.
European lawmakers said Syria was facing a “historic opportunity to build a free, democratic and peaceful country” nearly two years after the removal of Bashar al-Assad's government.
The parliamentary report emphasized that European engagement should uphold Syria's territorial unity, safeguard fundamental rights and protect minority groups. It also highlighted the importance of addressing ongoing security challenges, including terrorism, organized criminal networks and external interference.
Commenting on the announcement of a new political partnership between Brussels and Damascus in January 2026, lawmakers stressed that European financial assistance, reconstruction support and any easing of sanctions must remain subject to conditions and be reversible.
They said these measures should depend on verifiable improvements in the rule of law, constitutional arrangements, security sector reforms, accountability mechanisms and guarantees for the protection of all communities.
With more than 15.6 million people across Syria requiring humanitarian support, the European Parliament also urged EU institutions and member states to continue providing emergency assistance while expanding funding for early recovery programs.
“MEPs are concerned about the continued presence of Daesh and other terrorist organisations in the country, stressing the need for stronger cooperation between Syria’s transitional authorities, the EU, and international partners to counter terrorism,” the lawmakers said.
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