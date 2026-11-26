Washington Seeks Higher Import Duties on China, EU, Other Economies
(MENAFN) The United States formally introduced a proposal on Wednesday to impose additional import tariffs of between 15% and 35% on China, the European Union and 12 other economies, arguing that their industrial policies have contributed to excessive manufacturing capacity that negatively affects American trade.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended the proposed measures, accusing several trading partners of pursuing industrial strategies that undermine fair competition and weaken domestic manufacturing in the United States.
"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," Greer said in a statement.
Invoking Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the US trade representative outlined different tariff levels for the targeted economies. The proposed duties would reach 35% for Vietnam, 25% for India, 20% for China and Singapore, and 18% for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
Meanwhile, imports from the European Union would face a proposed 15% rate, while Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan could also be subjected to duties of up to 15%.
However, Washington indicated that some of these rates could be reduced if the affected trading partners reach reciprocal trade agreements with the United States.
Under the proposed arrangements, Vietnam could see its tariff reduced to 20% following an agreement with Washington, while India's rate could fall to 17%. Singapore could also secure a lower duty of 10% through a similar bilateral arrangement.
The proposals concerning Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan also take into consideration ongoing negotiations, consultations and trade arrangements already in place.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended the proposed measures, accusing several trading partners of pursuing industrial strategies that undermine fair competition and weaken domestic manufacturing in the United States.
"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," Greer said in a statement.
Invoking Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the US trade representative outlined different tariff levels for the targeted economies. The proposed duties would reach 35% for Vietnam, 25% for India, 20% for China and Singapore, and 18% for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
Meanwhile, imports from the European Union would face a proposed 15% rate, while Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan could also be subjected to duties of up to 15%.
However, Washington indicated that some of these rates could be reduced if the affected trading partners reach reciprocal trade agreements with the United States.
Under the proposed arrangements, Vietnam could see its tariff reduced to 20% following an agreement with Washington, while India's rate could fall to 17%. Singapore could also secure a lower duty of 10% through a similar bilateral arrangement.
The proposals concerning Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan also take into consideration ongoing negotiations, consultations and trade arrangements already in place.
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