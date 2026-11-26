Saudi Arabia, Syria Send Condolences After Turkish Military Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Syria extended their condolences to Türkiye on Wednesday following a military helicopter accident that claimed the lives of five personnel during a training exercise in the country's northwestern Eskisehir province.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement conveying its “deepest condolences” and “sincere sympathy” to the families of those killed, as well as to the Turkish government and population.
It also expressed its hopes for continued safety and well-being for the Turkish people.
In a separate statement, Syria's Foreign Ministry likewise offered its condolences to Türkiye over the incident, expressing sympathy with the country's government and citizens.
Damascus reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with Türkiye and extended its support and condolences to the bereaved families.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that five military personnel had died after an AS-532 helicopter operated by the Turkish Air Force crashed during a training mission shortly after departing from Eskisehir.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement conveying its “deepest condolences” and “sincere sympathy” to the families of those killed, as well as to the Turkish government and population.
It also expressed its hopes for continued safety and well-being for the Turkish people.
In a separate statement, Syria's Foreign Ministry likewise offered its condolences to Türkiye over the incident, expressing sympathy with the country's government and citizens.
Damascus reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with Türkiye and extended its support and condolences to the bereaved families.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that five military personnel had died after an AS-532 helicopter operated by the Turkish Air Force crashed during a training mission shortly after departing from Eskisehir.
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