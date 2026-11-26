UK Leaders Clash Over EU Agreement, University Tuition Fee Proposal
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced criticism from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday over the government's latest agreement with the European Union and a plan to reduce university tuition fees for EU students studying in Britain.
During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, Badenoch sought clarification on whether the proposed tuition fee changes formed part of the ongoing negotiations over the UK's renewed relationship with the EU. She also questioned whether universities already facing financial difficulties or British taxpayers would ultimately cover the cost.
Burnham responded that no final understanding had been reached on the tuition fee issue, referring to remarks by the European Commission president that "it's on a separate piece of paper" from the arrangements addressing youth mobility, food exports and emissions trading.
He confirmed that discussions between London and Brussels were still underway.
Under the EU's proposal, European students would pay the same university tuition rates as British students attending higher education institutions in the UK. However, the two sides have yet to settle the matter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism on Friday, saying she was “confident” an agreement could eventually be reached.
Burnham also challenged Badenoch to consider the wider economic benefits of the proposed package, describing it as the "biggest growth measure we could take in this Parliament."
The parliamentary confrontation followed Burnham's remarks on Monday that Labour would have “no banging on about Europe,” while Badenoch continued demanding greater clarity from the government regarding its approach to relations with the EU.
During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, Badenoch sought clarification on whether the proposed tuition fee changes formed part of the ongoing negotiations over the UK's renewed relationship with the EU. She also questioned whether universities already facing financial difficulties or British taxpayers would ultimately cover the cost.
Burnham responded that no final understanding had been reached on the tuition fee issue, referring to remarks by the European Commission president that "it's on a separate piece of paper" from the arrangements addressing youth mobility, food exports and emissions trading.
He confirmed that discussions between London and Brussels were still underway.
Under the EU's proposal, European students would pay the same university tuition rates as British students attending higher education institutions in the UK. However, the two sides have yet to settle the matter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism on Friday, saying she was “confident” an agreement could eventually be reached.
Burnham also challenged Badenoch to consider the wider economic benefits of the proposed package, describing it as the "biggest growth measure we could take in this Parliament."
The parliamentary confrontation followed Burnham's remarks on Monday that Labour would have “no banging on about Europe,” while Badenoch continued demanding greater clarity from the government regarding its approach to relations with the EU.
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