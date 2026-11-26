South African Court Overturns Report Behind Ramaphosa Impeachment Threat
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a major legal victory on Wednesday after a court ruled against an independent panel's findings that had raised the possibility of his impeachment over the controversial "Farmgate" scandal.
The Western Cape High Court delivered its ruling in Ramaphosa's favor, finding the panel's report unlawful and annulling the document in full.
The controversy dates back to 2022, when an independent committee established by the National Assembly concluded that Ramaphosa could have engaged in serious misconduct over the theft of money from his private game farm.
The incident occurred in 2020, when burglars reportedly took $580,000 in cash concealed inside a sofa at his Phala Phala property in Limpopo province. The president faced criticism for failing to notify the police about the robbery.
Following its investigation, the panel determined that there were grounds for Ramaphosa to respond to allegations that he may have breached his constitutional oath, potentially paving the way for impeachment proceedings in parliament.
Opponents also raised allegations of money laundering and called on the president to clarify where the cash had originated.
Ramaphosa rejected the accusations, maintaining that the money had been obtained through legitimate commercial activities at his property, describing it as "proceeds from the sale of game" at his farm.
"I have never stolen taxpayers' money. I want to reaffirm that I was not involved in any criminal conduct," he said at the time.
The Western Cape High Court delivered its ruling in Ramaphosa's favor, finding the panel's report unlawful and annulling the document in full.
The controversy dates back to 2022, when an independent committee established by the National Assembly concluded that Ramaphosa could have engaged in serious misconduct over the theft of money from his private game farm.
The incident occurred in 2020, when burglars reportedly took $580,000 in cash concealed inside a sofa at his Phala Phala property in Limpopo province. The president faced criticism for failing to notify the police about the robbery.
Following its investigation, the panel determined that there were grounds for Ramaphosa to respond to allegations that he may have breached his constitutional oath, potentially paving the way for impeachment proceedings in parliament.
Opponents also raised allegations of money laundering and called on the president to clarify where the cash had originated.
Ramaphosa rejected the accusations, maintaining that the money had been obtained through legitimate commercial activities at his property, describing it as "proceeds from the sale of game" at his farm.
"I have never stolen taxpayers' money. I want to reaffirm that I was not involved in any criminal conduct," he said at the time.
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