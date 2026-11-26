MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belarus and Turkmenistan have discussed modernizing railway infrastructure and expanding cooperation in managing transit cargo flows, alongside potential collaboration in agriculture, environmental protection and digitalization, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Terekhov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammet Akmammedov. Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Lyakhnovich also attended the meeting.

According to the report, the sides focused on transport and logistics cooperation, including the modernization of railway infrastructure and the exchange of practical experience in organizing and managing transit cargo flows. They also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in other areas, including agriculture, environmental protection and digitalization.

Both countries expressed interest in making more active use of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to address bilateral issues, agree on promising areas of partnership and identify practical steps for implementing joint initiatives.

The Belarusian ministry noted that bilateral trade has grown in recent years, while the two countries have further potential to expand trade in goods and services.

Notably, Turkmenistan and Belarus have maintained regular political and economic contacts, with the two sides describing each other as strategic partners. Economic cooperation has traditionally focused on industrial goods, machinery, agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

Earlier work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission on Economic Cooperation identified mechanical engineering, agro-industry, construction, transport and communications among the areas with potential for expanded trade. Belarusian proposals included supplies of trucks, buses and agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan, while a Belarusian Machinery Service Center operates in Ashgabat.

The economic track remained on the agenda in 2026. During inter-ministerial consultations in Ashgabat in May, the sides reviewed bilateral trade and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, including through the private sector. They also highlighted cooperation in education, science and culture.