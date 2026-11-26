MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee and national payment system HUMO have signed a memorandum to expand cashless payment options for foreign visitors and modernize the country's tourism payment infrastructure during the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, "Tourism on the Silk Road," and the first International Tourism Investment Forum in Tashkent on November 25.

According to Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, the agreement was signed by Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and HUMO Management Board Chairman Alexander Sotnikov.

Under the agreement, the parties will explore the possibility of issuing special tourist bank cards based on the HUMO payment system and integrating HUMO services with Uzbekistan's Unified National Tourism Platform.

Additionally, the initiative envisages expanding cashless payment options for accommodation, transportation, excursions and other tourism-related services.

The proposed solutions are intended to make everyday payments easier for foreign visitors, including at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, transport services and tourist attractions.

Moreover, the parties plan to promote digital payment services across the tourism industry, exchange information, implement joint projects and organize public awareness campaigns.

This cooperation will help simplify the payment of travel services, expand the opportunities for tourists to make purchases and use various services in our country, digitalize the tourism infrastructure and increase the attractiveness of Uzbekistan as a modern and comfortable tourist destination.