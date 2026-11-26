Finax CEO Juraj Hrbatý and Raul Putilean, Market Expansion Partner for Romania at Finax, officially launching PEPP in Romania

The European Pension, or Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP), is expanding into another European country and is now available in Romania.

- Raul Putilean, Market Expansion Partner for Romania at Finax, ROMANIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European Pension, or Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP), is expanding into another European country and is now available in Romania. Introduced by European investment platform Finax, the product allows people to build additional retirement savings under EU rules and remain portable when they move between participating EU countries.The launch comes as many Romanians remain concerned about retirement but are not sufficiently prepared. A survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research for Finax found that 74% are seriously worried they will not make ends meet in retirement, while 59% save no more than RON 200 per month or nothing at all. At the same time, 71% would trust a pension product protected by EU rules and 65% would consider using one.“Romania is a strategic market for us, with significant potential. At the same time, Romanians hold a large proportion of their savings in cash or in bank accounts, outside the capital markets. We see an opportunity to help them invest these savings for their future. The European Pension invests globally and in euros, is regulated under EU law and can travel with the client,” said Juraj Hrbatý, founder and CEO of Finax.Retirement concerns meet inefficient savingRomanians hold a combined RON 510 billion in cash and in current and savings accounts. According to the survey, 37% keep savings at home, 27% use bank deposits and only 8% invest through ETFs.Demographic change is adding further pressure. Romania currently has 3.17 workers for every pensioner, but this figure is expected to fall to 2.16 by 2050 and 1.71 by 2100, according to Eurostat data.The European Pension complements existing state and private pension pillars. Finax's basic PEPP product invests through globally diversified index ETFs and has total annual costs of 0.9%. It also allows employer contributions. Romanian employees may claim up to EUR 400 annually as a tax deduction, separately from the limit applicable to the third pillar. Tax liability depends on each client's individual circumstances and may change in the future.Designed for a mobile EuropeApproximately 2.3 million working-age Romanians live in EU and EFTA countries, including 825,000 in Italy, 616,000 in Germany and 485,000 in Spain. The survey found that 41% of Romanians live, have lived or plan to live in another EU country, rising to 55% among people aged 18 to 34.The European Pension is already available through Finax in Ireland, as well as in Slovakia, Czechia, Poland and Croatia.Finax plans to launch the European Pension in additional markets, including Italy, France and Germany, in 2027.“People should be able to move across Europe without leaving their retirement savings behind. The European Pension combines portability, global diversification and EU regulation in a single product designed for the changing needs of Europeans,” said Raul Putilean, Market Expansion Partner for Romania at Finax.Investing is associated with risk related to the developments in the financial markets. Your investment may result in a loss. Unlike bank deposits, investments can fall in value.About the European PensionThe European Pension (Pan-European Personal Pension Product, PEPP) is a voluntary personal pension product introduced by the European Union under Regulation (EU) 2019/1238. Its rules apply uniformly across all Member States, while taxation and payouts are governed by national law. Finax launched it in 2022 as the first provider in Europe and today manages EUR 122 million in assets within the product.Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Your investment may result in a loss. The currency used in the past performance calculation is EUR. The return on your investment may increase or decrease due to currency fluctuations if you deposit funds in a currency other than EUR. For more information on the European Pension product, see the KID at .About FinaxFinax is a European investment platform headquartered in Bratislava. Founded in 2017, it operates under a securities dealer licence granted by the National Bank of Slovakia. Finax operates in Slovakia, Czechia, Poland, Croatia, Germany, Ireland and Romania. It manages EUR 1.8 billion in assets for more than 115,000 clients.[1] The survey was conducted for Finax by Reveal Marketing Research in Romania via CAWI on a nationally representative sample of 1,024 respondents in October 2026.

Michal Poliak

Finax

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The European Pension Expands Across Europe: Finax Launches It in Romania Following Its May Entry into Ireland News Provided By Finax November 26, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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