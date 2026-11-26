Pakistan Urges Human Oversight of Nuclear Weapons Amid AI Threats
(MENAFN) Pakistan urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to ensure that humans retain exclusive authority over decisions involving nuclear weapons, cautioning that the growing use of artificial intelligence could heighten the possibility of miscalculations and reduce the time available for critical decisions.
Addressing a council discussion titled “conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change,” Pakistan's Ambassador Syed Haider Shah stressed that technological advancements should “serve to address common challenges facing the entire humanity,” according to a statement issued by Pakistan's UN mission.
Shah emphasized the importance of involving every UN member state, particularly developing nations, alongside different sectors of society, in the “democratic, inclusive and equitable development of emerging technologies that are consequential for humanity at large.”
He also cautioned against allowing new technological capabilities to “supercharge the ongoing arms race impacting global peace and security.”
“In the military domain, we need measures of restraint and confidence-building to address the risks of miscalculation and compressed decision-making,” Shah said.
Highlighting the particular dangers associated with nuclear weapons, he added: “This is most critical in the nuclear domain, where decisions on the use of nuclear weapons must remain under human control, and AI systems must never be used to target nuclear command, control and communications systems,”
Addressing a council discussion titled “conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change,” Pakistan's Ambassador Syed Haider Shah stressed that technological advancements should “serve to address common challenges facing the entire humanity,” according to a statement issued by Pakistan's UN mission.
Shah emphasized the importance of involving every UN member state, particularly developing nations, alongside different sectors of society, in the “democratic, inclusive and equitable development of emerging technologies that are consequential for humanity at large.”
He also cautioned against allowing new technological capabilities to “supercharge the ongoing arms race impacting global peace and security.”
“In the military domain, we need measures of restraint and confidence-building to address the risks of miscalculation and compressed decision-making,” Shah said.
Highlighting the particular dangers associated with nuclear weapons, he added: “This is most critical in the nuclear domain, where decisions on the use of nuclear weapons must remain under human control, and AI systems must never be used to target nuclear command, control and communications systems,”
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