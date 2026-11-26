MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A massive search operation has been launched to arrest a cybercrime accused who allegedly opened fire at a police team before escaping during an attempted arrest in West Bengal's Asansol on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Pratap Das, remained absconding on Thursday despite extensive overnight searches by the police teams.

Teams from three police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissariat, namely Asansol North, Asansol South and Hirapur, have been conducting joint search operations to trace Das, who is wanted in connection with a cyber fraud case.

Meanwhile, around 20 suspected associates of Das, allegedly linked to the cybercrime racket, have been detained since Wednesday night. They are being interrogated to gather information about his possible hideouts and establish whether anyone helped him evade arrest.

A senior officer of the commissariat said investigators suspected that Das had not yet managed to leave Asansol. A police picket has been deployed outside his residence, while investigators are also keeping a close watch on any attempts by him to contact his family members.

“We suspect that Pratap Das has not yet managed to escape from Asansol city. A police picket has already been set up in front of his house. Investigators are also monitoring whether he is trying to communicate with his family members in any way,” the officer said.

On Wednesday, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Pranab Kumar told media persons that a police team had gone to Das's residence to arrest him following the registration of a cyber fraud case at Asansol South Police Station.

“The accused escaped after firing at the police team. No police personnel were hit by the bullet. We are trying to arrest the accused quickly,” Kumar said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a similar shooting in Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district earlier this month. On November 13, constable Bishwajit Das, attached to Santiniketan Police Station, was shot while attempting to arrest accused Ratan Sheikh at Layek Bazar in Bolpur.

Sheikh was subsequently killed in a police encounter at a brick kiln in the Uchkaran area near Charkol village in Nanoor on November 15. The police said he had opened fire again, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

The incident marked the fifth encounter killing in West Bengal since July. The state government subsequently ordered a CID investigation into the Bolpur encounter.