MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 26 (IANS) The Nepali government, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a multimillion-dollar project to protect vulnerable Himalayan communities from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The GLOF-Sanjibani Project, launched in Nepal on Wednesday, aims to reduce the risks posed by glacial lake outbursts by lowering water levels in high-altitude glacial lakes, strengthening early warning systems and developing protective infrastructure in downstream areas, the UNDP said in a statement.

The project, worth 49.94 million US dollars, will run from 2026 to 2033.

One of its main objectives is to lower water levels in four high-altitude glacial lakes -- Dona, Lumding Tsho and Lower Barun by three metres each, and Hongu 2 by one metre, according to the UNDP.

"Beyond lake lowering, the project will strengthen climate-risk information and planning, expand hydrological and meteorological monitoring, and establish and improve early warning systems. It will also introduce nature-based solutions and protective infrastructure to reduce downstream flood risks in the watersheds," the statement said.

The project comes in the wake of devastating floods that struck Nepal on August 26, killing more than 1,400 people, while more than 5,000 others, including foreign nationals, remain missing. The disaster also caused extensive damage to public and private infrastructure and washed away several settlements along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors.

In recent years, rising temperatures have accelerated glacier melting in the Himalayas, raising concerns about glacial lake instability, avalanches and potentially destructive downstream floods.

The project is financed through a grant of 36.16 million US dollars from the Green Climate Fund, along with 11.32 million dollars in co-financing from the Nepali government, 2.14 million dollars from the UNDP and 0.32 million dollars from private-sector partners.

The project is expected to directly benefit more than 385,000 people, 55 per cent of whom are women, while providing indirect safety benefits to nearly two million additional people living in downstream river basins, the UNDP said.

Nepal had previously lowered water levels in Tsho Rolpa in Dolakha district and Imja Lake in Solukhumbu district to mitigate the risks of glacial lake outburst floods.