MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas', paying tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly while calling for a renewed commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles and nation-building.

In his message on X, Patel said the Constitution, which he described as the "soul of the world's largest democracy", guarantees equal rights, justice and dignity to every citizen.

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. Our Constitution, which is the soul of the world's largest democracy, provides equal rights, justice and respect to every citizen of the country," he said.

Paying tribute to Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, as well as all members of the Constituent Assembly, Patel said their contributions deserved the nation's deepest respect.

He urged citizens to imbibe constitutional values and participate in building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

The Chief Minister also drew attention to an article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Constitution Day', describing the Constitution as the strong foundation of Indian democracy and a guiding light in the country's nation-building journey.

"The Prime Minister's article highlighted the uniqueness of our Constitution and the Constituent Assembly, the efforts to strengthen the constitutional values and to further social and economic justice," he added.

Sanghavi said the strength of Indian democracy is rooted in the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"Our Constitution, while embracing the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, makes every citizen aware not only of their rights but also of their duties towards the nation," he said.

Paying tribute to Ambedkar, Sanghavi credited his foresight, exceptional scholarship and tireless efforts for giving the country a Constitution that brings its diversity together and provides every citizen with equal opportunities and dignity.

"The Constitution had established a framework that binds India's diverse population through unity and provides a path towards equal opportunities and respect for all," he noted.

Calling for a renewed commitment to constitutional values, democratic ideals and national unity, the Deputy Chief Minister urged citizens to contribute towards building a just, harmonious and strong India.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The day has been officially observed since 2015.

In his Constitution Day article, PM Modi called for the Constitution to become an integral part of citizens' collective consciousness, particularly among young people, rather than remaining confined to Parliament and the courts.

He paid tribute to Ambedkar, former Constituent Assembly president Dr Rajendra Prasad, and other members who contributed to framing the document.

The Prime Minister also highlighted initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, MUDRA and PM-SVANidhi, saying they had helped advance the constitutional ideals of dignity, equality and economic justice.

He also referred to the role of digital platforms such as UPI in expanding opportunities and promoting inclusion.

The celebrations will raise awareness about the Constitution, its making and its fundamental principles, while encouraging citizens, particularly young people, to understand their rights and responsibilities.