MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a wanted accused in the daylight murder of Sameer alias Bhura, following a brief exchange of fire near a cremation ground in the capital. The accused fired four rounds at the police team, while the police personnel fired six rounds in self-defence, including one warning shot.

One of the bullets fired by the accused hit the bulletproof jacket of Constable Mukesh. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was subsequently shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital for medical treatment.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amaan Gazi (earlier reported Aman Gujjar) alias Nasir Kamaal alias Amaan alias Pehalwan (26), a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi, and a native of Turtipur in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. He is reportedly a close associate of notorious gangster Naseem Durrani.

According to the police, Amaan was wanted in connection with the daylight murder of Sameer alias Bhura, which took place on November 16 within the jurisdiction of Khajuri Khas police station.

On November 16, Sameer alias Bhura was travelling on a scooty with his friend near Zero Pushta in Sonia Vihar when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted them and opened fire. Sameer died in the attack.

Following the incident, FIR No. 587/2026 was registered at Khajuri Khas police station under Sections 103(1), 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Investigations revealed that the murder was the outcome of an ongoing rivalry between the gangs of Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi. Technical surveillance and intelligence inputs indicated that Amaan was an integral part of the conspiracy. He allegedly participated in planning the murder and rode the motorcycle used by the assailants.

On November 25, at around 8 p.m., SI Kaushik Ghosh Yadav received specific information that Amaan, who was suspected to be carrying a sophisticated firearm, would visit the area to meet his associates.

Acting on the information, a team led by Inspector Arvind Singh, in-charge of Special Staff, and comprising other police personnel, laid a trap near the cremation ground on the stretch from Nanak Sar towards Third Pushta.

At around 11.30 p.m., the suspect arrived on a motorcycle. After the informer identified him, the police team approached him and asked him to surrender. However, the accused allegedly abandoned his motorcycle and opened indiscriminate firing at the personnel.

Despite repeated warnings, he continued firing. SI Kaushik Ghosh Yadav initially fired a warning shot, followed by three rounds, while Constable Mukesh fired two rounds in self-defence. The accused was hit in his left leg and overpowered.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, nine live cartridges, two magazines and a motorcycle, which was subsequently found to have been stolen from the jurisdiction of Jyoti Nagar police station.

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence. A separate FIR No. 745/2026 was registered at New Usmanpur police station under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act.

Police said the accused had previously been involved in an armed robbery case registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.