MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Ace director Mysskin celebrated the 50th birthday of his good friend, critically acclaimed director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, by cutting a cake on his friend's behalf at the birthday celebrations organised for the latter.

Mysskin, who posted a video of the cake cutting celebrations, said, "It is Thiagarajan Kumararaja's birthday today. We all bought a cake for him and have been waiting for him. However, he has not been able to come because he is busy with the post production work of his upcoming film Pocket Novel. He is someone close to my heart. He is an extraordinary director and a very good human being. He has a huge heart that loves cinema. We are very happy to celebrate his birthday.

Stating that Thiagarajan Kumararaja was not present there but he would always be present in all their hearts, Mysskin said,"He will always be in audiences' hearts and he will do great films always. On his behalf, we are cutting this cake and celebrating his birthday."

Mysskin was joined by staff from Thiagarajan Kumararaja's production house TDKF (Tyler Durden And Kino Fist).

It may be recalled that actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the lead along with Vijay Sethupathi in director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly-awaited film, 'Pocket Novel', had only a couple of days begun dubbing for her portions in the film.

TDKF, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip that showed the actress dubbing for the film and wrote, "A little laughter, a little drama, and a whole lot of emotion. Here's @malavikamohanan_ dubbing for Thiagarajan Kumararaja's #PocketNovel, releasing worldwide on January 14th #PocketNovelTheFilm."

In the video put out by the production house, Malavika said, "As an actor, dubbing is not one of my favourite parts of the process but this time around, its been surprisingly fun because of TK (Thiagarajan Kumararaja)," and laughingly adds, "No, no, don't take all this!"

The film is set to hit screens worldwide on January 14 for the harvest festival of Pongal next year.

Music director and actor G V Prakash, who had only recently come on board as the music director of the film, shared the release date announcement poster put out by the makers that confirmed that the film would hit screens on January 14.

It may be recalled that the makers had originally announced Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja as the music director of the film. Rumours about Ilaiyaraaja opting out of the film had emerged last month.

What strengthened the rumours was the fact that Ilaiyaraaja's name was missing from the list of technicians' names in the wrap up announcement put out by the makers on October 9 this year.

Although rumours had been doing the rounds that G V Prakash had come on board in place of Ilaiyaraaja, the makers, for the first time, officially confirmed the news only recently.

The unit of the film had wrapped up filming only recently.

The makers of the film had announced the completion of shooting by putting out a video that had BTS clips from the sets on different days of shooting.