MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A Kolkata policeman was found hanging inside his quarters at Banshdroni police station in south Kolkata on Thursday morning, prompting a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The police are investigating the possibility of suicide while examining all other angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Halder, who was in his 40s and worked as a driver with the Kolkata Police. His body was found hanging inside a room on the second floor of the police barracks, where he had been staying.

According to police, Halder was alone in his room on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, when most personnel had come downstairs, his colleagues noticed he had not emerged from his quarters. A few of them subsequently went upstairs to check on him and found him hanging.

The police recovered the body around 8 a.m. and sent it to a hospital for autopsy. Investigators are initially treating the incident as a suspected suicide, but are examining all possible angles to establish the exact circumstances of his death.

Senior Kolkata Police officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The sudden death of a serving policeman inside police premises also caused concern among personnel and residents in the neighbourhood.

Police sources said Halder's residence was in the Sarsuna area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata. Investigators are contacting his family members and colleagues to gather information about his personal life and recent circumstances.

The police are also examining his mobile phone to ascertain whether any conversations, messages or other details could throw light on the incident. Investigators are looking into whether he had been experiencing mental distress or whether any other factors could have contributed to his death.

A senior Kolkata Police official said an investigation had been initiated and the findings of the autopsy would help establish the cause of death.

"The real cause of death will be clear once the initial autopsy report is received," the official said.