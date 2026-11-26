Israeli Judges Seek Changes to Netanyahu Corruption Cases
(MENAFN) An Israeli district court panel on Wednesday recommended removing the bribery allegation against caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for a fresh examination of another charge and suggested pursuing a plea agreement in a third corruption case.
The hearing, attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, lasted approximately 10 minutes, with the judges outlining their recommendations during the brief session, according to reports.
Netanyahu, 77, who has served as Israel's prime minister longer than any other leader, is facing allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three separate corruption proceedings. A conviction could result in a prison sentence.
Opening the hearing, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman explained that the attorney general had been invited because the original indictment was submitted under her predecessor, Avichai Mandelblit.
She noted that Netanyahu had completed his testimony, making it "necessary to determine how to proceed with the cases," while emphasizing that "the public interest required reconsidering the matter."
“It seems to us that the bribery charge involves difficulties,” Friedman-Feldman said.
The judge pointed out that prosecutors had based a significant part of their case on testimony provided by Shlomo Filber, which she said made it "difficult to draw factual conclusions from it."
Friedman-Feldman further highlighted concerns surrounding the conflict-of-interest allegations connected to the breach-of-trust charge, describing the matter as involving "difficulties that warranted reconsideration."
The hearing, attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, lasted approximately 10 minutes, with the judges outlining their recommendations during the brief session, according to reports.
Netanyahu, 77, who has served as Israel's prime minister longer than any other leader, is facing allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three separate corruption proceedings. A conviction could result in a prison sentence.
Opening the hearing, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman explained that the attorney general had been invited because the original indictment was submitted under her predecessor, Avichai Mandelblit.
She noted that Netanyahu had completed his testimony, making it "necessary to determine how to proceed with the cases," while emphasizing that "the public interest required reconsidering the matter."
“It seems to us that the bribery charge involves difficulties,” Friedman-Feldman said.
The judge pointed out that prosecutors had based a significant part of their case on testimony provided by Shlomo Filber, which she said made it "difficult to draw factual conclusions from it."
Friedman-Feldman further highlighted concerns surrounding the conflict-of-interest allegations connected to the breach-of-trust charge, describing the matter as involving "difficulties that warranted reconsideration."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment