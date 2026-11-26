Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM, along with Australian Consul General for South India Silai Zaki, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. Cameron Noble, Deputy Consul General at the Australian Consulate in Chennai, and consulate officials Kathrina Knapp and V. Karthikeyan were also present during the meeting. The delegation held discussions with the Chief Minister.

Earlier last week, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green visited the Kolkata home of late legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, describing the experience as a“rare privilege”. The visit was made possible by an invitation from Ray's son, filmmaker Sandip Ray, and reflected Green's longstanding admiration for the Indian auteur and his cinema. Sharing photographs from the visit on X, Green recalled his first encounter with Ray's films at the Sydney Film Festival in the 1980s. He said the filmmaker's storytelling, visual imagery and cinematography had left a lasting impression on him.“My introduction to high culture came when I watched Satyajit Ray films at the @sydfilmfest in the 1980s,” Green wrote. Reflecting on his appreciation for the filmmaker's work, he added,“Over the years, I have felt so enriched by his stories, his images of India and his cinematography.” Green also described the opportunity to visit Ray's home as a rare privilege, acknowledging Sandip Ray's warm invitation. The photographs shared by the Australian envoy include a picture of him in conversation with Sandip Ray inside the filmmaker's home, surrounded by books and awards. Other images show framed posters of some of Satyajit Ray's celebrated films, including 'Pather Panchali' and 'Devi'. Green also revealed that posters of Ray's films adorn his own home, underlining his enduring admiration for the filmmaker's body of work. The visit offered a glimpse into the Australian High Commissioner's personal connection with Ray's cinema, which he first discovered decades ago at a film festival in Sydney. Satyajit Ray (1921-1992) was a legendary Indian filmmaker, writer, illustrator, and composer, born in Kolkata. (ANI)