Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of misleading the public with its 'Samvidhan Raksha Yatra' and allegations of vote theft while recalling its imposition of the Emergency. Speaking to a reporter in Lucknow, Khanna dismissed the opposition's accusations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electoral integrity as politically motivated double standards, pointing to the Congress's own record of imposing the Emergency in Uttar Pradesh. "The Congress is misleading people. Congress imposed the Emergency in Uttar Pradesh and across the country for personal reasons. They turned the entire country into a prison and curbed press freedom,” Khanna told ANI.

Questioning the basis of the opposition's claims of electoral manipulation, the minister noted that the BJP-led alliance won a decisive mandate in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 general elections even when a Congress ally was governing the state. He said,“Today, these people are putting on an act. Are they talking about vote theft? Who was in power in Uttar Pradesh in 2014? Their ally was in power. They were in power then, yet they're accusing us of vote theft? When they win, the EVM is fine, and when the BJP-NDA wins, the EVM is faulty. This is their double standard, which is why people don't trust them."

Separately, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun, while speaking to ANI, criticised the Congress for failing to institutionalise tributes to B R Ambedkar during its decades in power. "I thank PM Modi for organising Constitution Pride Day and for this tradition. The Congress had plenty of time to establish traditions like Constitution Pride Day, but why didn't they do so? Because you hesitate to honour Babasaheb,” Asim Arun said. Highlighting the state government's initiatives to preserve Ambedkar's legacy, Arun stated that the administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out an extensive action plan allocating 1 million rupees for the upkeep of each Ambedkar statue site across Uttar Pradesh. He said,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown him full respect, and today we are celebrating Constitution Pride Day in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. The state government has announced a very extensive action plan for this day. A budget of 1 million rupees has been allocated for the upkeep of each statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar installed in Uttar Pradesh. Events are being held at every statue site today."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar dismissed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto release event, alleging that the opposition party's actions in power have historically contradicted its poll promises. He said, "They are free. They can release a manifesto, but whatever they write in it turns out to be the opposite. When they were in power for five years, they had also released a manifesto before forming the government. That manifesto did not say that we would instigate riots in Uttar Pradesh, establish rule by goons, auction off government jobs, or sell jobs for money. That was not in their election manifesto, but they did exactly the opposite, after which lawlessness spread across the state, goons took over, criminals roamed the streets openly, and gang wars broke out. None of this was in their 2012 manifesto, but it all happened. So their manifesto is meaningless."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was fighting to "safeguard" the Constitution and democracy, as the Congress organised its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Lucknow on Constitution Day, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. "It is a matter of great fortune for me, and for the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress, that our national president is coming to Lucknow on Constitution Day for our 'Constitution Protection March'... Rahul Gandhi, a 'warrior for justice' (nyay yoddha), is fighting to safeguard the Constitution—to protect both our democracy and the Constitution itself. We shall all take a pledge here to defend the democracy and the Constitution of this nation," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress has organised 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' across all states as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, according to an official party release. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) would organise the march in its respective state, with Kharge participating in the Lucknow march. (ANI)